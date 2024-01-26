Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips and prediction (Jan. 26)

The Dallas Mavericks head to State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (Jan. 26), seeking to get their arrest for their three-game losing streak. Following their blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns at home, Luka Doncic and the eighth-placed Mavs will return for two home games after their quick trip to Atlanta.

As for the 10th-placed Hawks, they start a challenging six-game home stretch after concluding a two-game road trip. Like Dallas, they are one of the teams in the East, hoping to make a surge with an 18-26 record.

The hosts come off a loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center amid the trade buzz surrounding Dejounte Murray. Now, they face a stern challenge as they look to stop the Doncic juggernaut.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Mavericks vs Hawks

Date and time: January 26, 2024, 7 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Hawks have been poor this season. They are 8–12 at home and 10–14 on the road. Their defense has been their bane, and their offense has blown hot and cold.

They are 28th on defense, which reflects their 10th-place standing. Much hinges on Murray and Young (assuming he does play on Friday), as well as their defense, which needs to show up. They allow their opponents to score 122.7 points a game on average, which is bad against a team with Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks have been on a slide as well. However, the Slovenian has been on a tear this season, averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Irving has been the perfect foil with 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

The team is clinical from beyond the arc, and they still hold an edge when compared to the Hawks. If they intend to get their campaign back on track, they start Friday against a misfiring Atlanta.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups

The Atlanta Hawks are an injury-riddled unit. Trae Young (concussion protocol) is listed as questionable. Wesley Mathews (calf), Clint Capela (left calf contusion), and Bruno Fernando (back) have the same status as the guard. Ruled out are Vit Krejci (shoulder) and Deandre Hunter (knee).

This means the starting lineup will likely include Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu.

For the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving (thumb) is listed as questionable. Maxi Kleber (toe) is probable. This might see the side stick to the same starters from the previous game. Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Wiliams, and Dereck Lively II will be the likely starters.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Spread: Mavericks (-1.5) vs Hawks (+1.5)

Moneyline: Mavericks (-130) vs Hawks (+105)

Total (o/u): 243.5

Player props: Doncic is the one to watch out for with an o/u of 34.5/35.5 (-111 over and -120 under). Irving is 26.6 with -105 over and -110 under. Young makes the list as well with 26.5 (-125/-115).

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Mavs and Hawks are both struggling and injury concerns on both sides make this an even contest. The latter have been poor on the defensive end and that erratic play will cost them if they fail to contain Doncic. The only advantage is a home game, but expect them to go down to Dallas, especially without a couple of their starters.

