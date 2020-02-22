Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd February 2020

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Saturday, 22 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (34-22): 122-106 win over Orlando Magic (21 February, Friday)

Atlanta Hawks (16-41): 129-124 win over Miami Heat (20 February, Thursday)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks downed Orlando Magic recently, fueled by Maxi Kleber's career-high 26 points off the bench. With their latest win, the team improved to 34-22 on the season and 19-8 on the road, after having won a total of 18 road games combined across the past two years. Dallas also debuted former Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Kidd-Gilchrist against the Magic.

The team is currently tied for the 6th spot on the West leaderboard with Oklahoma City Thunder while holding a margin comfortable enough to make the playoffs easily.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic leads this team in scoring, rebounding, and assists.

Luka Doncic recorded a near-triple-double of 33 points, 10 boards and 8 assists against the Magic to take his season tally of averages to 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Even with Dwight Powell (Achilles) out for the season, the 20-year-old is leading Dallas into the postseason with his all-round skills. He is shooting almost 47% from this field and making 30-foot stepback jumpers look easy.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are clearly out of the playoff picture for this season. They are currently 16-41 (0.281) on the season, down at the second-worst spot on the East leaderboard. Outside of Trae Young's All-Star year, there hasn't been much to cheer about in the Hawks camp all season. As a collective unit, they are amongst the worst offensive and defensive squads in the league so far.

Nevertheless, they did recently beat the Miami Heat for a statement win, snapping their two-game losing streak.

Key Player - Trae Young

Young is balling at a whole new level.

The taste of the All-Star game sure did Trae Young some real good. The 21-year-old point guard dropped a career-best 50 points against the Heat and led his side to a revenge win in Miami. He is currently averaging 30.1 points (second-best in the league), 9.2 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.2 steals per game.

His offensive skillset has been single-handedly carrying the Hawks for the most part of the season.

Hawks Predicted Lineup

John Collins, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Dewayne Dedmon, Kevin Huerter.

Mavericks vs Hawks Match Prediction

Dallas would be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Hawks have recently beaten the surging Miami Heat. However, the collective talent on the Mavericks roster should be enough to withstand Trae Young's barrage from deep.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Hawks?

There will be live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southeast from 7:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.