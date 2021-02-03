Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The slumping Dallas Mavericks will travel to the State Farm Arena on Wednesday to take on the gritty Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-21 NBA.

The 13th-placed Dallas Mavericks are in nightmarish form this campaign. They enter this contest on a six-game losing streak and are tumbling towards the bottom end of the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have been inconsistent this season, but several key players are in top-notch form. Despite their inconsistencies, the Atlanta Hawks could clinch a playoffs berth this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 7:30 PM ET (Thursday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

To say that the Dallas Mavericks have been struggling would be an understatement. Luka Doncic and co. have lost six consecutive games and need to get their house back in order if they wish to make the postseason.

The rest of the cast will also have to step up big time and help Doncic and Porzingis as they fight their way out of the slump they are in.

Advertisement

In their last outing, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling game that went down to the wire. The Mavericks played well but lost the match by one point. Based on that performance, they could potentially fare better against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic continues to dazzle with stellar individual performances but has failed to convert his efforts into wins for his side. He is coming off a 25-point performance against the Suns, where he also had eight boards and five assists.

In 20 games this season, Doncic is averaging a near triple-double: 27.3 points, nine rebounds and 9.4 assists, doing so on 46.4% shooting from the floor.

However, he will need to pull out all the stops in the Dallas Mavericks' next matchup to give his team a fighting chance against the blazing Atlanta Hawks side.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Dorian Finney-Smith, F Josh Richardson, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most exciting teams this season. Trae Young and Clint Capela are in terrific form and are only getting better as the season has unfolded.

In their previous outing, the Atlanta Hawks fell to the defending champions, the LA Lakers 107-99.

Trae Young had one of his best games of the season, as he exploded for 25 points to go with a whopping 16 assists in 39 minutes from the floor. John Collins tallied 22 points, while Clint Capela posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards for his game night.

While the Atlanta Hawks were no match for the Lakers, they will have the upper hand in their clash against the struggling Dallas Mavericks. This game could prove to be a thriller, as it would feature several star-caliber players.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been tearing up the competition of late and has proven to be the undisputed floor general for the Atlanta Hawks. He continues to raise his ceiling and has joined the ranks of elite point guards in the competition.

The matchup between Young and Doncic at the point position could be an enticing one.

Advertisement

In 19 games this season, Young has averaged 26.9 points, nine assists and 4.2 rebounds on 42% shooting from the floor and 36% shooting from beyond the arc.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Mavericks vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks could be desperate to stop the bleeding and shift the momentum in their favor with a big win on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis showed flashes of excellence in the Dallas Mavericks' last outing against the Suns and could come out with a purpose in this matchup. However, going by their recent form, the Atlanta Hawks are the favorites to take the win, as Young and Capela have been on a tear of late.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks will be available on Fox Sports Southeast (Atlanta) and Fox Sports Southwest (Dallas). The match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.