Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 26, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks face off at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Friday. Both teams have lost their last three games, so they need a win to boost their hopes of making the play-in tournament.

Dallas is eighth with 24 wins and 20 losses, just two games behind the sixth-placed New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the final qualification for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Atlanta holds the final play-in spot in the East with 18 wins and 26 losses, but the Brooklyn Nets (17-27) and the Toronto Raptors (16-28) are just ahead of them. The Mavericks and the Hawks will meet for the first time this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks preview, starting lineups, betting tips, odds and prediction

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks will be played at the Hawks' home court, the State Farm Arena.

Tip-off time is 7:00 pm ET and international fans can watch it on NBA TV and NBA League Pass. For local fans, PeachTreeTV and Bally Sports Dallas will also broadcast the game.

Moneyline: Mavs (-120), Hawks (+112)

Spread: Mavs -1.5 (-110), Hawks +2.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavs -110 (over 243.5), Hawks -110 (Under 244.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have their last three games and five of their last 10 as they continue to be plagued by consistent performances. Meanwhile, injury woes continue for the franchise, with megastar guard Kyrie Irving sustaining a right thumb injury on Monday, which could rule him out of Friday's game.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic should be good to go as the Mavs want to get back on track and maintain a playoff push. Dallas has a 13-11 record at home and 11-9 on the road.

Meanwhile, Trae Young could be out for the Hawks, as he's still in the league's concussion protocol. Without their superstar guard, the Hawks continue to play inconsistently on both ends despite Dejounte Murray's stellar plays recently.

Atlanta is also on a three-game losing skid and lost six of its last 10 amid injury woes and trade rumors. Murray could likely leave the franchise in early February.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

If Kyrie Irving is out, then Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams and Dereck Lively II should be the starting five for Dallas.

If Trae Young misses the game, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela should be Atlanta's starting lineup.

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Luka Doncic is a player to look at in this game, and a combination of points and assists could be a safe bet for Friday. The over 46,5 points+assists (-122) is a good option.

Similarly, Dejounte Murray is another decent betting option, with the over 24.5 points as a safe bet (-125). Murray had 23 points vs the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and has averages of 21.4 points this season (career high).

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Expect the Mavericks to win this one despite the absence of Kyrie Irving. Luka Doncic should take over for the Mavs against a Hawks team that struggles in superstar guard Trae Young's absence.

