Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Western Conference is looking highly competitive this NBA season, and the action will continue when the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks in another blockbuster encounter on Thursday. The Nuggets have rallied after a poor start to the campaign, while the Mavs have been plagued by inconsistency so far.

This highly anticipated clash will see two European stalwarts in Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic lock horns, as both teams will be looking to climb up the Western Conference standings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had some good fortune in the injury department so far, and only guard Trey Burke will be missing the Denver Nuggets game due to an illness. However, Burke has been an integral part of the Dallas Mavericks' setup, so it could be a big loss for Rick Carlisle's men.

Big man Kristaps Porzingis is nearing a return but will not be ready in time for this fixture.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will go into this game without any injury concerns. Michael Malone will have all his players available, and it could turn this key game in the Nuggets' favor.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will most likely start Luka Doncic and Tim Hardway Jr. in the backcourt, with Josh Richardson in the small forward position. Dorian Finney-Smith and Willie Cauley-Stein will make up the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt, as Rick Carlisle's men will look to reach the .500 mark.

Denver Nuggets

Head coach Mike Malone will be expected to roll out the starting lineup that has helped the Denver Nuggets win their last three games. Talisman Nikola Jokic starting at center, with Will Barton and Gary Harris occupying the forward spots.

Jamal Murray and Monte Morris will start at the 1 and 2 respectively. Michael Porter Jr. could be in line to return to the starting lineup missing the last game due to the league's health and safety protocol.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G- Luka Doncic, G- Tim Hardaway Jr., F- Josh Richardson, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, C- W Cauley-Stein

Denver Nuggets

G- Jamal Murray, G- Monte Morris, F- Gary Harris, F- Will Barton, C- Nikola Jokic

