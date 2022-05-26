Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will head to the Chase Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The Mavs needed a stellar performance to avoid a series sweep and that is exactly what they got. The team stood up to the challenge and bagged a 119-109 win on the night.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and recording nine assists. Dorian Finney-Smith also had a great outing as he scored 23 points on 69.2% shooting. They drained a total of 20 three-pointers and put in a brilliant effort on the defensive end to make the series 3-1.

At one point in the game, the Warriors trailed by almost 29 points. Coach Kerr decided to rest his starters when he thought the game had gone out of control. However, to his surprise, the second unit, led by Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, fought hard and managed to reduce the deficit to only eight points.

Despite their tough fight, the Dubs were unable to pull out a win as the Mavs closed out the game strongly by bringing in a few of their starters.

Going into Game 5, they will be hoping to put up yet another terrific performance and bag a win to make the series an even more interesting one.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have only reported Tim Hardaway Jr. to be out of this game against the Warriors. The 29-year-old was injured in a regular-season game and has since been out of action.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Otto Porter Jr. has been listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Mavs. The veteran was rested during Game 4 due to left knee soreness. However, if he feels better, Porter may get the nod to play on Thursday.

James Wiseman is indefinitely ruled out due to a knee injury. Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II have also been ruled out. There are hopes that these two could potentially make a return if the Dubs qualify for the NBA Finals.

Player Name Status Reason Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left Knee Soreness Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury Gary Payton II Out Left Elbow Fracture James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 26, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Dallas Mavericks +240 Over 215.5 [-110] +7.5 [-110] Golden State Warriors -300 Under 215.5 [-110] -7.5 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game. They have a healthy 3-1 lead in the series and are also heading into the game with home court advantage.

Coach Kerr will be looking to get the job done in Game 5 itself. He will want to team to have enough rest before they go to the NBA Finals.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is averaging 31.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 6.4 APG in the playoffs. The Mavs have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games on the road in the playoffs. The Mavs have a 15-17 record in Game 5's of the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors come into the game with a 4-1 record. The Warriors have a 4-1 record against the spread in their last five games. The Warriors have not scored below 100 points in the playoffs so far.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

The Mavs will start Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith should man the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell occupies the center. Spencer Dinwiddie should play significant minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game 4

The Warriors should start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green should start in the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney continues to play at center. Jordan Poole should play the most minutes off the bench.

The Warriors have won seven of the 10 playoff meetings between the two teams.

The Warriors have the most points (114.1) scored per game by any team in the playoffs, while the Mavs are ranked third (106.1) among the four remaining teams.

The Warriors have a defensive rating of 111.0 in the playoffs, while the Mavs have a rating of 113.1.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

