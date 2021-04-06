Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks have been in commanding form over the last month in the NBA and now take on the struggling Houston Rockets. Luka Doncic has continued to produce MVP-worthy performances with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. supporting him well. The former was missing in the Dallas Mavericks’ last NBA game, although a 31-point Doncic performance got them home.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have continued their struggles all season on both ends of the court. They have seen quite a few changes to their roster since the start, with Christian Wood emerging as their standout player. The Houston Rockets have a number of injury concerns and are 14th in the Western Conference with a 13-37 record.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets injury report

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will go into this game as the clear favorites despite the multiple injuries that they are currently suffering from. Kristaps Porzingis sat out of their last game due to a wrist injury and should return to the lineup.

Peep Luka’s stat line 🤯🪄 pic.twitter.com/KvgjgAAOow — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 6, 2021

Trey Burke is also listed as doubtful, while JJ Redick and Willie Cauley-Stein are also unavailable for the match against the Houston Rockets. But Luka Doncic has produced some of his best basketball all season in recent weeks, with the Mavericks winning against Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz last time around.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have struggled for numbers in recent weeks. They had a new-look lineup in their last game and are waiting on multiple players to return. John Wall is out, while Eric Gordon, Dante Exum and Daniel House Jr. are also missing.

John Wall is injured for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are currently rebuilding and will be relying on the likes of Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk from the bench. The latter produced 26 points in his last appearance, with Kevin Porter Jr. also going for more than 20 points regularly in recent weeks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets predicted lineup

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will more or less be sticking with the same lineup that has led them to continuous success over the last month or so. Kristaps Porzingis sat out of the last game and should return this time around. Jalen Brunson has been impressive off the bench while Tim Hardaway Jr. has continued his form as well. The Dallas Mavericks also saw a huge 23-point performance from Dorian Finney-Smith in their last match.

The Dallas Mavericcks have seen some big performances from their two European stars.

Houston Rockets

For the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood is the standout player. They recently acquired Kelly Olynyk, and the Canadian international has been a huge boost from off the bench. John Wall’s continued absence have left them short on attack, as the Rockets are currently on a 5-game losing streak. In such a scenario, Christian Wood will have to produce a massive performance if the Rockets are to fight their way to a win.

18 first half points for Christian Wood!



RT = 2 votes#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QP1FYdPZj5 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 31, 2021

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Nicolo Melli l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Maxi Kleber.

Houston Rockets predicted lineup

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.