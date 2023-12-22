Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 22, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets is one of the six matchups that the NBA has scheduled for December 22. This is the second time that these two Texas teams will battle with each other. The first encounter witnessed the Mavs winning by six points, 121-115.

On the other side of the fence, the Houston Rockets are 13-12 entering this matchup with the Mavs and are two places behind their next opponents at 8th place in the NBA Western Conference. This team hopes to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Dallas Mavericks have lost twice in a row and three of their last four games. Their record regressed to 16-11, but they managed to keep the sixth-best record in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Injuries for Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Here is a look at both injury reports for the Mavericks and Rockets for their upcoming game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Dec. 22, 2023

The Mavericks have a long list of players in their recent injury list and it includes a bunch of big names.

Luka Doncic is marked as out with a quadriceps injury and is joined by starting rookie center Derek Liveley II (ankle) and Dante Exum (leg) who are both nursing their respective injuries.

Seth Curry is marked as 'questionable' while Maxi Kleber and Josh Green are expected to be back by early January. Kyrie Irving is also not playing against the Rockets but his injury has no definite timeline to return.

Houston Rockets injuries for Dec. 22, 2023

There are only two players put on the Rockets injury list against the Mavericks. Tari Eason is listed as 'questionable' with a leg injury while veteran guard Victor Oladipo has no timeline to heal from his knee injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets starting lineup

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup for Dec. 22, 2023

With the injuries to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Liveley II and Josh Green, the Mavericks are digging deep into their depth charts for some available players. In their most recent game, the starting lineup was Grant Williams, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr.

With Luka Doncic and Dante Exum out, Tim Hardaway Jr and Jaden Hardy may be upgraded to the starting roster.

Houston Rockets starting lineup for Dec 22, 2023

The Rockets have no injuries to their starting lineup and they should have the same set of the players in this game.

Fred VanVleet is joined by third-year guard Jalen Green while Alperen Sengun occupies the center position. The forwards are Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.