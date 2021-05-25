Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers lock horns for Game 2 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the LA Clippers in Game 1, winning the contest 113-103. Luka Doncic was the star of the night, notching up his third playoff triple-double, tallying 31 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds.

The Mavericks dominated the game offensively, scoring more field goals, three-pointers and free-throws than the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard was the LA Clippers' best player on the night. He tallied 26 points, ten rebounds and five assists, while Paul George played a solid cameo, scoring 23 points. However, the Clippers' role players did not have the best of games, and the whole team struggled to shoot the ball well all night, which led to their defeat.

The two teams went back and forth for most of the contest and were tied 100-100 with 2:40 left on the clock, but the Mavericks handled the pressure better and snatched the Clippers' homecourt advantage.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Maxi Kleber as questionable for the game as he continues to assess his sore Achilles injury. He played Game 1, though, and could be available if cleared to play. Meanwhile, JJ Reddick continues to be on the sidelines because of a sore heel and is expected to miss the whole series.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have reported no injuries ahead of Game 2.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The starting five deployed by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 played really well, and they are likely to stick to that in Game 2 as well. But if Maxi Kleber is not cleared to play the game, Dwight Powell could start as the center on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis are all expected to retain their places in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson are expected to play the most minutes off the Dallas Mavericks bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are likely to start with the same starting five they deployed in Game 1.

Having said that, Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac are all expected to retain their places.

Meanwhile, if the LA Clippers opt to play a small ball lineup as the game progresses, Nicolas Batum could play the most rotation minutes, while Rajon Rondo and Reggie Jackson will also be expected to play key roles.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris | Center - Ivica Zubac

