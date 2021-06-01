Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - June 2nd, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Championship hopefuls the LA Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center on Wednesday in Game 5 of the first round of their Western Conference NBA playoffs matchup.

The LA Clippers won Game 4 at the American Airlines Center, seizing control of the series. Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show, as the two-time NBA champion scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 106-81 win.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers | Game 5, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Wednesday, June 2nd; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, June 3rd; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks' success in the series has completely depended on Luka Doncic, who has arguably been the best player of the matchup so far. However, he had a relatively poor outing in Game 4, mainly due to a neck problem. With two days of complete rest, head coach Rick Carlisle will be hoping that the Slovenian star is back to his best in Game 5.

Kristaps Porzingis' poor performances have hurt the Dallas Mavericks. The Latvian power forward has averaged just 15 points and a dismal four rebounds per game. In the two losses in Game 3 and 4, Porzingis scored 9 and 18 points, respectively.

The Dallas Mavericks shot 5-30 from deep in Game 4 and will have to improve that number significantly if they are to steal Game 5 on the road.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic's prowess on the offensive end has single-handedly kept the Dallas Mavericks alive in the series. Doncic has averaged a whopping 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists on an impressive, effective field goal percentage (eFG) of 57%.

The LA Clippers are yet to find a solution to contain a healthy Doncic. He tormented them during last season's playoffs as well and has dropped 31, 39, 44 and 19 points against them in the four games in the current series. If Doncic is back to full health, there is a great chance of the Dallas Mavericks winning Game 5.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

LA Clippers Preview

Re-inserting Reggie Jackson into the starting lineup has helped Tyronn Lue steady the ship, as the LA Clippers have won both games in which the point guard has started. Kawhi Leonard's form and the LA Clippers' 3-point shooting improvement have also been major factors in them tying the series 2-2 after going 2-0 down.

The LA Clippers were lethal on fast break points in Game 4, converting 7 of 9 faster break opportunities. Lue would like his team to continue the good work on that front and take a series lead.

Paul George's performances in the last two games have also helped the LA Clippers' cause. The swingman is averaging 25 points and 8 rebounds for the series.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has played a crucial role in tilting the momentum of the series in the LA Clippers' favor. Leonard is averaging 33 points and 8 rebounds on 62% shooting from the field while also tallying 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting a staggering 47% from downtown and has been the driving force behind the LA Clippers offense.

The LA Clippers are strong favorites for the NBA championship and the extent of their postseason journey will depend on Kawhi Leonard's exploits.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction

The result of the game will depend on Luka Doncic's fitness level. The Dallas Mavericks have a great chance of winning the clash if he is at 100%. But that looks unlikely, which makes the LA Clippers favorites to win Game 5.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

The live telecast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers game will be available on TNT, TNT OT, TSN, Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports South-West Dallas and Bally Sports Southern California. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

