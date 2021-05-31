3 Players who can help Sacramento Kings fix their defense going into the 2021-22 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings ended their 2020-21 NBA campaign on a disappointing note, failing to qualify for the postseason as a result of a 31-41 record. One of the major reasons behind their poor season was their dismal defense, which finished dead last in the league in terms of defensive rating (117.2).

Three players Sacramento Kings should sign in the offseason to improve their defense

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton has a reputation for playing fast-paced, exciting offense. De'Aaron Fox's speed and Tyrese Haliburton's guile have helped him execute that brand of basketball, but at the same time, their defense has suffered.

However, with the offseason coming up, there are a few players who can help Walton steady the ship on the defensive side of the ball.

#3 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen

Richaun Holmes had a solid season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds. However, the Sacramento Kings struggled with rim protection in Holmes' presence. Backup big Hassan Whiteside is a good shot-blocker, but his inconsistency means the Kings will have to look for a new rim protector.

Who has the best offense in the NBA so far?



Nope, it's not the Bucks or Nuggets.



It's whoever is playing Sacramento.



The Kings have the worst defense in the league, allowing 118.2 points per 100. That's a bigger mark than Milwaukee's league best offense puts up, which is 118.1 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 15, 2021

Enter Jarrett Allen, one of the best young centers in the league. Allen gives close to nothing away in the paint, and is also a brilliant defensive rebounder. He is due for an extension in the summer, and if a deal is not agreed upon with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sacramento Kings shouldn't think twice before approaching him.

#2 Will Barton

The Denver Nuggets could part ways with Will Barton (pictured battling LaMelo Ball) in the offseason

Will Barton has made a name for himself as a jack-of-all-trades kind of player, capable of plugging holes on a variety of teams. He has been an important asset for the Denver Nuggets, showcasing his ability on both ends of the court.

However, he has a player option on his contract for the 2021-22 season, and if the Denver Nuggets are unable to make serious progress in the playoffs, he could reconsider his future with them. Barton has proved he can guard positions 1-4, and the Sacramento Kings should try and lure him to the Golden 1 Center this off-season.

Also Read: How many flagrant fouls lead to a suspension in the NBA?

#1 Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball

The Sacramento Kings struggled with perimeter-based players throughout the 2020-21 season. Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton haven't proven to be effective defenders on the perimeter, making signing a defensive-minded guard or a forward a priority for the Kings in the upcoming offseason.

There is a lot of speculation about the future of Lonzo Ball, who is set to have multiple options on his table going into next season. The Pelicans will try to keep him, as Ball has proven to be a reliable option as a one-on-one defender, apart from being offensively versatile.

"I think he’s a generational talent with his passing ability and the things that he sees on the basketball floor that nobody sees, his IQ, how he can manipulate the game and on the defensive end, his anticipation."



- Brandon Ingram on Lonzo Ball

(Via Lonzo Wire) pic.twitter.com/cGmuuxsTkp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 18, 2021

The Sacramento Kings should go all out for Ball this offseason, considering his skillset will dovetail perfectly with that of De'Aaron Fox. He also has experience playing for Luke Walton, which makes this deal a no-brainer for the Sacramento Kings.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers could move on from Collin Sexton if an extension is not agreed upon