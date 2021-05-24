Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Staples Center on Tuesday to take on the LA Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs Round 1.

The Dallas Mavericks go into the match on the back of an impressive 113-103 Game 1 win. Luka Doncic was unplayable on the night, registering a stellar stat line of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, but could not get the LA Clippers over the line.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 25th, 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 26th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks fielded a 10-man rotation in Game 1, which can be expected to continue in Game 2 as well. Head coach Rick Carlisle received useful contributions from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith. The duo chipped in with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

However, the team's second star, Kristaps Porzingis, had an underwhelming night. He ended the game with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The key to the Mavericks' success in the second game will be their three-point shooting. They outshot the LA Clippers from the 3-point range, which is extremely impressive given the Clippers led the NBA in that category this year. The usually underwhelming Dallas Mavericks defense held its own on Friday and Carlisle will be hoping it doesn't regress in the next encounter.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks's Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic proved that he's the real deal and a genuine threat to any opposition as his triple-double sunk the LA Clippers in Game 1. Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks in minutes, points, rebounds and assists, showing how crucial he is to the 2011 champions' plans.

However, he will need to improve his output in the fourth quarter in Game 2. Doncic was restricted to just one point in the last 12 minutes of the game on Friday. The Mavericks talisman will also need to ensure his shooting efficiency doesn't go down, as Doncic shooting 45.5% from downtown in Game 1 changed the outlook of the tie.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers finished the regular season with the fourth-best offensive rating, but their offense led the team down in Game 1. Outside of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, no other Clippers player scored more than 11 points. Marcus Morris scored just four points, missing all six of his three-point attempts.

Morris was not the only culprit, as the league's best 3-point shooting team ended the game with 11/40 shooting from downtown. In contrast, the Clippers shot 41% in the regular season.

Head coach Tyronn Lue will be expecting a strong response from his team on Tuesday, who were thoroughly outplayed for most stretches of the game.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard finished Game one with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. However, he made only one of his six three-point attempts and was -15 to end the game. Leonard was nowhere to be seen in the fourth quarter and a similar performance on Tuesday will certainly spell doom for the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard's ability to generate shots for himself from mid-range has been a huge asset for the LA Clippers. Fans of the Clippers and their coaching staff will hope Leonard relies on those more instead of 3-point attempts. The 29-year-old shot 1-6 from deep in Game 1 and will have to step up if the Clippers are to avoid going 2-0 down in the series.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris | Center - Ivica Zubac

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction

Game one was all about which team shot better from 3-point range. The Mavericks overperformed and the Clippers underperformed in that regard, which likely won't be the case in Game 2.

With 3-point shooting regressing to the mean for the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers coming out all guns blazing to tie the series, the match should go in Kawhi Leonard and co.'s favor.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers matchup will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Local coverage will be available at Bally Sports South-West Dallas and Bally Sports Southern California. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

