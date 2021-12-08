Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks are all set to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the FedExForum. The Mavericks, who are on a three-game losing streak, will head to Memphis with 11 wins and 12 losses. They currently stand 7th in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers' 13-12 record.
The issue with the Dallas Mavericks this season has been their efficiency in converting field goals and their rim protection. In their previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jason Kidd's team shot only 40% from the field while the Nets shot 50.6%. Their current season average of 44.1% field goals made is far below their opponents' 47.2%.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, despite playing without their top scorer Ja Morant, are on a five-game winning streak. They stand 4th in the Western Conference with 14 wins and 10 losses. Their superior offense will be quite troublesome for the Mavs come Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Mavericks are yet to submit their official reports to the NBA. However, according to CBS Sports, Willie Cauley-Stein and Sterling Brown are questionable for the game against Memphis.
Brown, who missed the game against Brooklyn due to left foot soreness, is a rotation player who plays as a shooting guard. Meanwhile, Stein, who plays as a center, has not appeared in the last five games due to personal reasons.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Brandon Clarke, Sam Merrill, Ja Morant and Zaire Williams will remain sidelined against the Mavericks. Ja Morant, who is averaging 24.1 points per game, has missed the last five games due to a left knee sprain.
Morant is the engine that runs the current Grizzlies squad. Although they are on a five-game winning streak, the Grizzlies need him back soon to keep their playoffs contention alive. According to an ESPN report, Taylor Jenkins expects Morant to heal completely and return soon.
Jenkins said:
"We're so thankful we avoided a significant injury. We expect a full recovery, and this is nothing long term that we're worried about."
Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson, a capable rebounder for Memphis, is doubtful for the December 8th game.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas will most likely execute the same lineup they did against the Nets. Luka Doncic will start on the backcourt alongside Reggie Bullock. Doncic, who registered 28 points and 9 assists in the previous game, will be the key player for the Mavs.
Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis will start upfront alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.
Memphis Grizzlies
Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane will play as the starting guards for Memphis. Bane, with 2.6 three-pointers per game, is his team's best downtown shooter. Steven Adams, who is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game, will start as the team's primary center. He will play alongside Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
Dallas Mavericks
Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell.
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams