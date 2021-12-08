Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks are all set to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the FedExForum. The Mavericks, who are on a three-game losing streak, will head to Memphis with 11 wins and 12 losses. They currently stand 7th in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers' 13-12 record.

The issue with the Dallas Mavericks this season has been their efficiency in converting field goals and their rim protection. In their previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jason Kidd's team shot only 40% from the field while the Nets shot 50.6%. Their current season average of 44.1% field goals made is far below their opponents' 47.2%.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, despite playing without their top scorer Ja Morant, are on a five-game winning streak. They stand 4th in the Western Conference with 14 wins and 10 losses. Their superior offense will be quite troublesome for the Mavs come Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks are yet to submit their official reports to the NBA. However, according to CBS Sports, Willie Cauley-Stein and Sterling Brown are questionable for the game against Memphis.

talks his Mavs team with the Inside crew. "A lot of games when we don't play aggressive, we get our ass kicked, but then the games we play aggressive we do a pretty great job." @luka7doncic talks his Mavs team with the Inside crew. "A lot of games when we don't play aggressive, we get our ass kicked, but then the games we play aggressive we do a pretty great job."@luka7doncic talks his Mavs team with the Inside crew. https://t.co/d53l0W2wI0

Brown, who missed the game against Brooklyn due to left foot soreness, is a rotation player who plays as a shooting guard. Meanwhile, Stein, who plays as a center, has not appeared in the last five games due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Sterling Brown Questionable Sore left foot Willie Cauley-Stein Questionable Personal Reasons

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Brandon Clarke, Sam Merrill, Ja Morant and Zaire Williams will remain sidelined against the Mavericks. Ja Morant, who is averaging 24.1 points per game, has missed the last five games due to a left knee sprain.

Ja Morant @JaMorant Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Grizzlies are 4-0 since Ja Morant went down with a sprained knee.



Mavs are 2-7 since Luka Doncic sprained his knee and ankle (2-3 when he played in that span). Grizzlies are 4-0 since Ja Morant went down with a sprained knee.Mavs are 2-7 since Luka Doncic sprained his knee and ankle (2-3 when he played in that span). we got WEAPONS . y'all finally realizing it 💯 twitter.com/espn_macmahon/… we got WEAPONS . y'all finally realizing it 💯 twitter.com/espn_macmahon/…

Morant is the engine that runs the current Grizzlies squad. Although they are on a five-game winning streak, the Grizzlies need him back soon to keep their playoffs contention alive. According to an ESPN report, Taylor Jenkins expects Morant to heal completely and return soon.

Jenkins said:

"We're so thankful we avoided a significant injury. We expect a full recovery, and this is nothing long term that we're worried about."

Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson, a capable rebounder for Memphis, is doubtful for the December 8th game.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Anderson Doubtful Sore back Ja Morant Out Left knee sprain Sam Merrill Out Left ankle sprain Ziaire Williams Out Left ankle sprain Brandon Clarke Out Sore right knee

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas will most likely execute the same lineup they did against the Nets. Luka Doncic will start on the backcourt alongside Reggie Bullock. Doncic, who registered 28 points and 9 assists in the previous game, will be the key player for the Mavs.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis will start upfront alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane will play as the starting guards for Memphis. Bane, with 2.6 three-pointers per game, is his team's best downtown shooter. Steven Adams, who is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game, will start as the team's primary center. He will play alongside Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

