Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in what promises to be a crunch encounter between two sides from the West.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been quite inconsistent this season. Their overall record of 13-13 makes that clear. The Grizzlies were on a two-game winning streak before losing to the in-form Suns in their last game.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have underperformed this season but have been brilliant in the last few games. Luka Doncic and Co. have registered four wins in their last five outings. They will look to outperform the Memphis Grizzlies in a bid to continue this excellent run and enter the playoff positions.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have as many as four players injured. Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks (thigh) are listed as day-to-day. Jaren Jackson and Killian Tillie (foot) will continue to remain out for a while.

The Grizzlies are hoping Jackson will make his debut any time between 5th to 10th March, while there is still no clear timetable available for Tillie's return.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have not listed any injuries.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies might have a strong squad available to them when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Jonas Valanciunas look likely to start as the three frontcourt stars, while Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke (if fit) will pair up as the two guards.

The likes of Grayson Allen and De'Anthony Melton will be allotted some important rotation minutes to play. Coach Taylor Jenkins will be hoping they can chip in with some decent performances.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks are likely to field their strongest lineup, now that the whole team has rested for over a week. Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will start as the two guards, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber will continue to play as the two forwards. Kristaps Porzingis has been decent in the center position and will continue to take to the floor as the big man for the Dallas Mavericks.

The likes of Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be playing key rotation minutes coming off the bench as the game goes on.

Luka Doncic has been on an offensive tear, scoring 25 or more in 13 straight games.



That is the 3rd-longest streak by any player 21 or younger in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/8hOBsnqRMt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard JA Morant Guard Brandon Clarke Forward Kyle Anderson Forward Desmond Bane Center Jonas Valanciunas

Dallas Mavericks

Guard Luka Doncic Guard Josh Richardson Forward Maxi Kleber Forward Dorian Finney-Smith Center Kristaps Porzingis