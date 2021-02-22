Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in what promises to be a crunch encounter between two sides from the West.
The Memphis Grizzlies have been quite inconsistent this season. Their overall record of 13-13 makes that clear. The Grizzlies were on a two-game winning streak before losing to the in-form Suns in their last game.
On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have underperformed this season but have been brilliant in the last few games. Luka Doncic and Co. have registered four wins in their last five outings. They will look to outperform the Memphis Grizzlies in a bid to continue this excellent run and enter the playoff positions.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have as many as four players injured. Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks (thigh) are listed as day-to-day. Jaren Jackson and Killian Tillie (foot) will continue to remain out for a while.
The Grizzlies are hoping Jackson will make his debut any time between 5th to 10th March, while there is still no clear timetable available for Tillie's return.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have not listed any injuries.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies might have a strong squad available to them when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Jonas Valanciunas look likely to start as the three frontcourt stars, while Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke (if fit) will pair up as the two guards.
The likes of Grayson Allen and De'Anthony Melton will be allotted some important rotation minutes to play. Coach Taylor Jenkins will be hoping they can chip in with some decent performances.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are likely to field their strongest lineup, now that the whole team has rested for over a week. Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will start as the two guards, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber will continue to play as the two forwards. Kristaps Porzingis has been decent in the center position and will continue to take to the floor as the big man for the Dallas Mavericks.
The likes of Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be playing key rotation minutes coming off the bench as the game goes on.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s
Memphis Grizzlies
Guard JA Morant Guard Brandon Clarke Forward Kyle Anderson Forward Desmond Bane Center Jonas Valanciunas
Dallas Mavericks
Guard Luka Doncic Guard Josh Richardson Forward Maxi Kleber Forward Dorian Finney-Smith Center Kristaps PorzingisPublished 22 Feb 2021, 03:56 IST