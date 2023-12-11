Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | December 11, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies meet for the third time this season. After splitting a game each, the Mavericks will head to the FedEx Forum on Monday (Dec. 11) in the hopes of going one up on the tally.

However, they will be without the services of mercurial guard Kyrie Irving who suffered a right heel contusion and has no timetable for return. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and will hope to contain the Mavericks offense.

The Grizzlies head into the contest on the back of a blowout 123-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the other end, Dallas, led by Luka Doncic propped up a 125-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (13-9) vs Memphis Grizzlies (6-15)

Date and time: December 11, 2023, 8 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Mavericks have been one of the teams who have delivered on their promise of a strong start. While they still have work to do on their defense, the Doncic-Irving pairing has been marvelous for Dallas as they have managed to win 13 of their 22 games to take third place in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic is playing at an MVP level at the moment averaging 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. But much depends on their defense if they intend to make a deeper run this season. They have rebounding and turnover woes that cost them games, and that was one of the reasons behind the Grizzlies pipping them last time around.

As for Memphis, their offense lacks teeth despite Desmond Bane delivering each game. Injuries and Morant's absence have hampered their season, and they every loss pushes them one step away from a playoff berth. They are 29th in offensive efficiency — a number that's hard to ignore when they go up against a team that has an equally meek defense.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups

The Mavericks will have a string of new faces after a major chunk of their key players have been sidelined for the clash against the Grizzlies. The starting five will likely be Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II.

The Grizzlies will field Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, David Roddy, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bismack Biyombo.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Luka Doncic comes into the game with an o/u of 35.5 with -115 over and -115 under. For the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane is 26.5 with -104 over and -115 under. Jaren Jackson Jr. (21.5) is -108 over and -110 under.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Mavericks will be thankful that they have Luka Doncic playing after a majority of the stars will be missing out in action. The Grizzlies will be keen to contain the Slovenian superstar, but given his rich vein of form, this is Dallas' game to lose.