Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The streaking Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Tuesday. This will be the final meeting between the two teams in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Their first two encounters ended in the Dallas Mavericks’ favor. This includes a 114-113 heartbreaker for the Memphis Grizzlies on April 14 when Mavs star Luka Doncic nailed an awkward three-pointer at the buzzer to give his team the win.

Not only do the Memphis Grizzlies not want to be swept in the season series by the Dallas Mavericks, but they are also hoping to win this final encounter in order to move up in the standings.

Ja Morant #12 shoots the ball against Saben Lee #38.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 12th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic #77 drives to the basket around Dean Wade #32

The Dallas Mavericks are peaking at the perfect time. They have won 10 of their last 12 games and have clinched the Southwest Division title as well as a spot in the play-in tournament. They can clinch an outright playoff berth with any combination of two wins or two losses by the LA Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks know that their future is in their hands, which is why the Memphis Grizzlies game is not just any ordinary regular-season game for them.

Since April 21, Doncic and company have been the third-best offensive team (119.2) and the sixth-best defensive team (109.3) in the league.

Key Player - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Any conversation about the Dallas Mavericks begins and ends with Luka Doncic. The discussions in between, however, should include Tim Hardaway Jr.

Over his last six games, the Michigan product has been averaging 27.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 52.5 percent from 3-point territory.

Because of his improved play, the Dallas Mavericks had won all six of those contests. In the one game that he missed (May 2 against the Sacramento Kings), the Mavs lost 111-99.

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s last 6 games:



25 PTS - 9/13 FG - 7/11 3PT

20 PTS - 7/14 FG - 3/9 3PT

23 PTS - 8/16 FG - 4/8 3PT

36 PTS - 13/24 FG - 10/18 3PT

16 PTS - 7/12 FG - 2/5 3PT

42 PTS - 13/23 FG - 6/10 3PT pic.twitter.com/0FuaKUfp76 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 10, 2021

Hardaway is unsure if he’ll continue to start or return to the bench once Maxi Kleber and/or Kristaps Porzingis return from their respective injuries.

Don’t be surprised if coach Rick Carlisle keeps him as a starter, considering how the Mavs have been playing with him in the starting lineup.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Caulie-Stein

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Deandre Ayton #22 and Jonas Valanciunas #17 jump for the opening tip-off

The Memphis Grizzlies have won two games in a row and are looking to add to their streak when the Dallas Mavericks arrive at their doorstep. They have four games left in their schedule but have already secured a spot in the play-in tournament after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday.

The ninth-placed Memphis Grizzlies (35-33) could still sneak into the seventh or eighth spot depending on how the LA Lakers (38-30) and the Golden State Warriors (36-33) perform in the coming days. However, they still have to do their part and win as many games as possible.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas has been a beast for the Memphis Grizzlies in the past three games. During that stretch, he’s been scoring 19.0 points on 69.2 percent shooting from the field, grabbing 16.0 rebounds and swatting away enemy shots at 3.7 blocks per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is also the only player in Grizzlies franchise history to post 20+ reb and 4+ blk in a regular-season or postseason game. 💪 pic.twitter.com/lIiypSE33c — Grizzlies Nation (@GrizNationCP) May 9, 2021

He also registered a 21-rebound performance in a 109-99 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and a five-block outing in a recent victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Valanciunas is the anchor of the Memphis Grizzlies' interior play on both ends of the court and has been a steady, if unspectacular, performer all season.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Caulie-Stein will have his work cut out for him on Tuesday.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the top teams in the NBA over the past three weeks. There’s no reason to believe that they won’t finish the season strong, especially with Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber soon to return.

Based on their recent performance, the Mavs should win over the Memphis Grizzlies when they meet on Tuesday.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Grizzlies

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will be shown locally by Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and Bally Sports Southeast Memphis. For international audiences, the game will be on the NBA League Pass.

