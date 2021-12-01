Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday for the first matchup of a two-game set. Their second matchup in this back-to-back series is scheduled for Friday at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't expected to win many games in the absence of Zion Williamson. They have gotten off to an abysmal 6-17 start and nothing seems to be going in their direction for them, despite Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram putting up decent numbers. The Pelicans did beat the likes of LA Clippers and Utah Jazz through grit and grind, but nobody expects them to make the playoffs at this rate.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are having an unusual season. They are above .500 so far with a 10-9 record but are negative in points differential. They are winning games by close margins and are getting blown out in their losses.

The Dallas Mavericks have now lost five of their last six games. They are coming off a disappointing 18-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers despite Luka Doncic putting up 25 points with seven three-pointers.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks on the bench

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for the game due to a right ankle sprain. Porzingis has been one of the most unreliable stars as he constantly limps in and out of games with an injury. He hasn't played a full season since 2017, missing between 25-35 games every year.

Moreover, Frank Ntilikina and Willie Cauley-Stein are both listed out due to a calf strain and personal reasons respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Frank Ntilikina Out Personal Reasons Willie Cauley-Stein Out Right Calf Strain Kristaps Porzingis Out Right Ankle Sprain

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans on the bench

The New Orleans Pelicans injury report remains the same. Zion Williamson is still not cleared to lace up but he has ramped up his on-court activities and can now participate in full team practice sessions. Coach Willie Green gave an update on the third-year star's status, saying:

"Doctors are encouraged by what they see...He is progressing to do on-the-court work, 5-on-0, 1-on-0. He’s still not (cleared for) 5-on-5 competitively yet, but he’s progressing pretty well right now....He’s cutting, doing explosive work, running, so he’s getting closer and closer.

"But it’s one of those injuries where we want to be really diligent, especially with the foot. We want to be careful with when we put him back on the floor at full go."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Zion Williamson (foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, Pelicans announced. Zion Williamson (foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, Pelicans announced. https://t.co/y1vJdc0q0k

Additionally, Daulton Hommes is out due to a tubular stress fracture, and Didi Louzada is still in the midst of a 25-game suspension. Louzada visited his hometown in Brazil, and unknowingly took supplements that were in violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Didi Louzada Out Suspension Daulton Hommes Out Right Fibular Stress Fracture Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture - Recovery

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if Kristaps Porzingis does play. Luka Doncic will run the point with Tim Hardaway Jr. joining him in the backcourt.

Dorian Finney-Smith will retain his small forward role and Porzingis will return to the power forward position. And finally, Moses Brown has been the center lately instead of Dwight Powell. If Porzingis doesn't play then Maxi Kleber is expected to start at his position.

New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram should form the backcourt with Graham running the point. Herbert Jones has taken the role of the starting power forward until Zion Williamson returns. Meanwhile, Josh Hart is now the small forward.

Finally, Jonas Valanaciunas should retain his center role. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky and Willie Hernangomez are the team's second unit.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Moses Brown

New Orleans Pelicans

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Josh Hart | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? New Orleans Dallas 1 votes so far