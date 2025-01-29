Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks versus New Orleans Pelicans showdown is one of 11 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The Mavericks (25-22) are in ninth place in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans (12-35) have the second-worst record in the West.

The Mavericks and Pelicans have faced each other 84 times in the regular season. This head-to-head matchup has been a lopsided affair, with the Mavericks emerging victorious 55 times, while the Pelicans have won just 29 times.

Wednesday's game will be third meeting between the two teams this season. On Nov. 19, the Mavs recorded a dominant 132-91 win. Then, on Jan. 16, the Pelicans exacted revenge with a 119-116 victory.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (-125) vs Pelicans (+105)

Spread: Mavericks (-1.5) vs Pelicans (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o232) vs Pelicans -110 (u232)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Mavericks have won two of their last three games heading into Wednesday's battle against the Pelicans. On Monday, the Mavs defeated the Washington Wizards 130-108. Klay Thompson showed off his vintage form by scoring 23 points, including 7 three-pointers in the first quarter.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are currently on a three-game skid. Their latest loss came at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who prevailed 113-104 on Monday. In that game, Zion Williamson tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Kyrie Irving's point total is set at 25.5, which is slightly above his season average of 24.1 points per game. Irving will be looking to bounce back from a 13-point performance on 4-for-9 shooting against the Wizards on Monday.

Zion Williamson's point total is set at 23.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 23.2 points per game. His performance against the Raptors on Monday marked the third time this season that he surpassed the 30-point mark.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans prediction

The Mavericks are favored to win this road game against the Pelicans. Though both teams are riddled with injuries, the Mavs are projected to have more firepower than the Pelicans, who will still be missing the services of Brandon Ingram and Dejounte Murray.

