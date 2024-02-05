Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will look to put an end to their two-game losing skid when they visit Philadelphia to take on the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off time is 7:00 pm ET and fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Dallas will broadcast the game for local fans.

This is the first game between the two franchises this season. The Mavs are coming off losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, where they allowed an average of 125 points defensively. They are currently eighth in the West with a 26-23 record.

On the other hand, the Sixers are trying to recover from Joel Embiid's serious injury. The reigning NBA MVP will have meniscus surgery and it remains to be seen how much time he will miss. Philadelphia has lost five of its last 10 games and is fifth in the East with a 30-18 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injuries

Dallas Mavericks injuries for February 5

The Dallas Mavericks have a full injury report for Monday's game. Luka Doncic is questionable with right ankle soreness. The same goes for Maxi Kleber, who sustained a discolation of his right small toe.

Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture) and Dante Exum (right knee bursitis) are out, while Kyrie Irving could return after missing another game due to a right thumb sprain. Irving is listed as probable for the contest.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries for February 5

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a few players unavailable. Nicolas Batum (left hamstring strain), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal reasons) and De'Anthony Melton (back injury) will all miss the game.

Like we said, Joel Embiid will miss significant time with his meniscus injury, while Tobias Harris is questionable due to illness.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks Starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter Second Unit 3rd PG Luka Doncic Josh Green Jaden Hardy SG Kyrie Irving Seth Curry SF Derrick Jones Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Grant Williams Markieff Morris C Maxi Kleber Dereck Lively II Richaun Holmes

Philadelphia 76ers Starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter Second Unit 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley SG Kelly Oubre Jr. Furkan Korkmaz De'Anthony Melton SF Danuel House Jr. Nicolas Batum PF Tobias Harris Marcus Morris Robert Covington C Joel Embiid Mo Bamba Paul Reed

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key Matchups

Luka Doncic vs Tyrese Maxey

This is a battle between two All-Stars that have been playing at an elite level this season. Doncic had 40 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the loss to the Bucks and has averages of 34.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists.

Meanwhile, Maxey has averages of 26.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and we should expect him to take over with Joel Embiid out.

The Mavs expect Kyrie Irving to come back from his thumb injury. His absence has hurt Dallas, as Doncic and Irving are their best chance of returning to the playoffs this year.

The former NBA champion has appeared in just 27 of the Mavs' first 49 games. He has averages of 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!