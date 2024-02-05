"Literally ZERO sense to bring him back": NBA fans against Joel Embiid returning this season after reportedly opting for surgery 

Joel Embiid will have surgery this week after suffering a meniscus injury. It's unclear how much time he will miss, as the Philadelphia 76ers have provided no timetable. Still, it's very likely that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Fans reckon there's little chance to rush him back for the campaign.

The Sixers megastar got injured early last week, and an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. The franchise took a few days to examine the best rehabilitation options before reportedly choosing to go with Embiid's surgery.

NBA fans reacted to the news that Embiid will have meniscus surgery and urged the Sixers to not bring him back this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Makes literally ZERO sense to bring him back ngl when 80% of their team is expiring contracts, and they’ll have one of the biggest salary caprooms to work with this offseason. They are a 2nd round exit at very best"

Expand Tweet

"I just want Embiid healthy long term. Even if that means missing the rest of the season"

Expand Tweet

"He shouldn’t come back"

Expand Tweet

"He’s out for season"

Expand Tweet

"It’s over. This is a 6-8 week recovery"

Expand Tweet

"The door is closed on a return if they are smart"

Expand Tweet

"He shouldn’t return, he won’t go far in the playoffs anyways"

Expand Tweet

"No need to rush, make him heal and be ready next season"

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid set to miss 'significant time' after meniscus injury, will become ineligible for the MVP award

Joel Embiid will have meniscus surgery to repair the damage sustained during the road game against the Golden State Warriors last week. Once the procedure is over, the Sixers are expected to provide a recovery timetable for the reigning NBA MVP.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Joel Embiid will 'miss significant time,' and it remains to be seen if it will be a season-ending surgery.

If he misses significant time, Embiid will become ineligible for the MVP award. Under the updated Player Participation Policy, a player becomes eligible for the MVP award only if they appear in at least 65 games.

Embiid is getting closer to the 17-game threshold and will likely surpass it after the surgery. So, he will no longer be eligible to claim the award. Under the new league rule, several NBA stars have already become or are on the verge of becoming ineligible to win the MVP award.

Joel Embiid had emerged as a frontrunner to repeat as an MVP and scoring champion, averaging 35.3 points (NBA leading), 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Sixers have been struggling without Embiid, winning just four of 14 games he has missed. They are fifth in the East with a 30-18 record and have won only five of their last 10 games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!