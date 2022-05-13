×
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 12th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

It's up to Luka to keep the Mavericks season alive.
Modified May 13, 2022 12:45 AM IST
The Phoenix Suns look to close out the Dallas Mavericks tonight in Game 6.

After a thirty-point beat down in Game 5, it's unclear how much life is left in this Dallas team. Phoenix's defense was incredible, holding Dallas to just 80 points. That's the fewest points Dallas has scored in a game since March 9th.

It would be extremely surprising if the Mavericks can push it to a Game 7. Experts and bettors alike thought this would be a short series, but Dallas has been taking care of business when playing at home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12th, 9:30 P.M. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Suns-2 (-110)-126Over 211 (-110)
Mavericks+2 (-110)+108Under 211 (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Best Bets

Luka Doncic to record a triple-double (+340)

Luka Doncic has been unreal, carrying the Mavericks through the playoffs. In both series, he has come so close to a triple-double several times. And to keep this series alive, he's going to need to have a career game tonight.

Devin Booker Over 4.5 Assits (-122)

Devin Booker's level of play has been unpredictable, to say the least. His stats have been all over the place, making his props hard to bet. However, Vegas putting his assists at four-and-a-half is too juicy to resist. That is a number he reaches over half the time; bettors should lock it in!

Deandre Ayton Over .5 Blocks (+108)

Games 2 and 3 were the first time in a long time Deandre Ayton went two games in a row without a block. Ayton also failed to pick up a block in Game 5. Putting all that into consideration, Ayton swatting a shot tonight feels like a guarantee. Lock it in and take the free money.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

It will no doubt be a tight game tonight. Phoenix would love to give themselves some rest before their next series, but Dallas will not give up that easily. Not to mention the fact that Luka has not lost a playoff game at home this year. Bettors should expect an explosive performance from him tonight to force Game 7.

Dallas +2 (-110) & Over 211 Points (-110)

