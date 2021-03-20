Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and combined starting 5 - March 19th, 2021

In a mouth-watering Western Conference matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center on Friday.

In the first game of a 2-match mini-series, two top point guards in the league, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard, will lock horns in an elite showdown.

The Portland Trail Blazers have exceeded expectations this season. Despite dealing with injuries to several starters, they have shown resilience and grit.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have underwhelmed this campaign. They have lost several games to supposedly weaker opponents, despite Doncic's blistering exploits.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction - March 19th, 2021

Owing to their superior record and dominant form, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favorites in this game.

They recently had CJ McCollum returning to the lineup for the first time in two months, which further bolsters their winning chances on the night. The Portland Trail Blazers have beaten the Dallas Mavericks once already this season and will look to do the double against their struggling opponents.

However, with a fairly healthy roster, the Dallas Mavericks cannot be counted out completely. Luka Doncic put on a show the last time the two teams met, dropping 44 points and nine assists, albeit in a losing effort. Doncic will definitely be one to keep an eye on as he could be eager for a win against Damian Lillard and co this time.

With the two teams featuring All-Stars and stellar players, their hypothetical combined starting 5 would be a spectacular one. So without further ado, let's take a look at the combined starting lineup of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Point Guard - Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been in exceptional form this season. He has led an injury-ridden Trail Blazers roster to the fifth seed in a competitive Western Conference.

Lillard has put on a display in clutch scoring, sinking game-winners night after night. He is averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game, doing so on 56% shooting from the floor.

Damian Lillard is making a case for himself as one of the most clutch players in the league and is looking good for his first-ever MVP award.

Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

CJ McCollum is one of the best shooting guards in the league.

Invariably overshadowed by Lillard's exceptional performances, McCollum has never made an appearance in an All-Star game. Nevertheless, he has averaged nearly 22 points per game in the last six seasons and is a versatile scorer who can create shots from almost anywhere on the court.

Small Forward - Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Luka Doncic

Although Luka Doncic plays the point guard position, thanks to his versatile all-around prowess, he takes up the solid small forward role in this hypothetical combined five.

Doncic is often described as a 'point forward and 'swiss-army-knife for the Dallas Mavericks, as he contributes in many different ways on the court.

In just his third year in the league, he is already 11th on the All-time triple-double list and has recorded nine triple-doubles this season in 36 games.

Luka Doncic (25 PTS, 10 REB, 16 AST) tallied his 34th career triple-double tonight, moving ahead of Bob Cousy for 11th on the all-time list. pic.twitter.com/bK1fJwlOOY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 16, 2021

Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers)

Carmelo Anthony

Although Carmelo Anthony comes off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers, the ten-time All-Star deserved this spot over any other forward in both the teams.

Despite being a veteran superstar, Anthony is still providing glimpses of his 'Denver-self', dropping 20+ points while putting on a display in scoring.

Center - Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks)

Kristaps Porzingis

For the center role in this hypothetical combined five, Kristaps Porzingis gets the nod.

The Latvian big man has flourished with Luka Doncic for the Mavericks. The former All-Star is often the defensive anchor and bonafide rim-protector for his team, averaging nearly two blocks per game.

He is also a 20-point-per-game scorer and complements his guards well.