Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings guards Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic [Source: USA Today]
De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings guards Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic [Source: USA Today]
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Dec 29, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Preview

The Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season but have shown random glimpses of brilliance. The Kings are 14-21 right now as the 11th seed in the West while the Mavericks are scratching and clawing their way to a .500 record.

The Dallas Mavericks look in worse shape than last season. With several players in and out of the lineup and an abysmal offense, it looks like they are headed for another first-round exit. Kristaps Porzingis has been a shell of his past self while the role players are underperforming as well.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings were expected to end their playoff drought this season but have been quite subpar so far. They don't seem capable of making the playoffs this season unless they make some personnel changes at the NBA trade deadline.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks on the bench
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks on the bench

The Dallas Mavericks have a bevy of players under the NBA's health and safety protocols. The list includes starters like Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber. Meanwhile, Willie Cauley-Stein remains out due to personal reasons.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Luka DoncicOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Tim Hardaway Jr.Out
Health and Safety Protocols
Trey BurkeOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Maxi KleberOut
Health and Safety Protocols
JaQuori McLaughlinOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Willie Cauley-SteinOutPersonal Reasons

Reggie Bullock has cleared the protocols and is back in the lineup along with Josh Green.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry cleared protocols earlier this week
Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry cleared protocols earlier this week

The Sacramento Kings have most of their players back for this game. Alex Len and rookie Davion Mitchell are off the lineup due to health and safety protocols. Reports suggest that Len will clear the protocols soon.

A league source tells The Sacramento Bee Kings center Alex Len will clear NBA health and safety protocols before tonight's game vs. the Thunder, but likely will not play as he needs reconditioning before returning to action.

Meanwhile, Neemias Queta entered protocols a week ago and remains out.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Neemias QuetaOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Davion MitchellOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Alex LenOut
Health and Safety Protocols

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game against Portland. Jalen Brunson is expected to start as point guard until Luka Doncic returns, with Frank Ntilikina joining him in the backcourt. Dwight Powell will start as center and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely retain his small forward role. Kristaps Porzingis will start as the power forward as usual. Josh Green, Brandon Knight, and Moses Brown have received a lot of minutes off the bench lately.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will deploy their ideal lineup against the Mavericks because their starters are healthy. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton will form the backcourt with Fox running point. Buddy Hield now comes off the bench again while Harrison Barnes plays his usual small forward position. Chimezie Metu is the starting power forward over Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes plays the center. Terence Davis will get major playing time off the bench along with Hield and Bagley III.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Frank Ntilikina | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Richaun Holmes.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
