Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th January 2020

Luka Doncic has been tearing it up for the Dallas Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, 15th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (25-15): Won against the Golden State Warriors, 124-97

Sacramento Kings (15-25): Lost to the Orlando Magic, 112-114

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been the surprise package of the 2019-20 NBA season and are currently in 6th place in a tough Western Conference. They have a 24-15 record and have exceeded expectations already. They have been playing some really great basketball, led by their breakout superstar, Luka Doncic.

Kristaps Porzingis has been an amazing addition to this team but has been on the sidelines after a knee injury and an illness keeping him out. Players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, and Dwight Powell have been good too but Luka is clearly the #1 player on this team.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been unbelievable this season

From being Rookie of the Year to MVP candidate in under a year, Luka Doncic has become the latest phenomenon to take over the NBA. He has been one of the best players this season, averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9 assists per game. He is 3rd in the league for both scoring as well as assists and has had 11 triple-doubles already this season. Also, he is only 20 years old. Let that sink in.

Mavs predicted lineup:

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, and Dwight Powell

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings were a pleasant surprise last season, pushing for a spot in the playoffs. Most expected that they continue their previous season's push and finally make it to the playoffs in a competitive Western Conference.

Instead, long lay-offs to D'Aaron Fox as well as Marvin Bagley have hampered their season. They are currently 13th in the West, with a 15-25 record. They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic, 112-114, but have just got Bagley back from injury and will be hoping to get on a run since they are only 3 games behind the 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings have struggled without him this season

Fox has been one of the most consistent guards in the NBA ever since getting drafted in 2017. He has played only 22 out of 40 games this season but has started off his new year with a bang. He is currently averaging 18.9 points, 7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season and will be looking to push ahead with his performances and get a win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kings Predicted lineup:

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Marvin Bagley Jr.

Mavericks v Kings Match Prediction

While the Sacramento Kings are getting their injured players back slowly, they are just not playing the game with the same intensity and focus as the Dallas Mavericks, who are playing at another level and will look to get the win away from home.

Where to Watch Mavs vs Kings?

You can catch the game on the NBC Sports App or you can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.