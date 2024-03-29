Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks face the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10 p.m. EDT. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Kings leading the series 2-1. The matchup will be a part of NBA's 12-game schedule for the day.

The Mavericks (43-29) enter this Western Conference matchup on a five-game winning streak. They've secured victories in nine of their past 10 games, currently holding the sixth position in the West. They're one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and maintain a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings clinched two consecutive victories before suffering an embarrassing home defeat against the Mavericks in their latest contest. They hold a 6-4 record in their last 10 games and currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference. With a 1.5-game lead over the LA Lakers, they are just half a game behind the Phoenix Suns.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will be aired locally on NBCSCA and WFAA / UniMas 49 for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Mavericks +1 vs. Kings -1

Moneyline: Mavericks +100 vs. Kings -115

Total over and under: Mavericks O 230 vs. Kings U 230

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings preview

In their recent matchup in Sacramento, the Mavericks dominated the Kings with a commanding 132-96 victory, outscoring them by 31 points in the second half. Excelling on both offense and defense, Dallas shot an impressive 55.4% from the field and a scorching 56.4% from beyond the arc, while also holding the Kings to 38.9% shooting overall and 36.7% shooting from the distance.

Luka Doncic spearheaded Dallas' victory with an impressive performance, tallying 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving contributed 24 points to the winning effort.

Despite entering the game as a one-point underdog, the Mavericks comfortably covered the spread. Notably, they have now covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games, extending their streak to the last three consecutive matchups.

The Mavericks hold the sixth position in the league in points per game and the 20th spot in opponents' points per game.

Luka Doncic has been a standout performer, leading the NBA in scoring with an average of 33.9 points while also showcasing versatility with 9.1 rebounds per game and 9.8 assists per game. Doncic ranks third in assists per game and has recorded two triple-doubles in his last four games.

The Kings must bounce back from their devastating 132-96 defeat to the Mavericks, marking their most significant loss of the season. In the lopsided contest, De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting, while Keegan Murray contributed 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Despite Domantas Sabonis' impressive near-triple-double performance with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, his shooting efficiency suffered, as he managed only 3-of-10 from the floor.

For the season, Sacramento holds the ninth position in the league in points per game and the 19th spot in opponents' points per game. De'Aaron Fox stands out as their top scorer, averaging 26.5 points per game, placing him ninth in the NBA. Notably, Fox had tallied at least 30 points in the first two meetings against the Mavericks before being limited to 18 points in their latest encounter.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Derrick Jones Jr. at SF, PJ Washington at PF and Daniel Gafford at center.

The Kings will start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Keon Ellis at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Dante Exum checks in for Luka Doncic at the end of the first period and Maxi Kleber for PJ Washington at the same time. This substitution pattern is repeated at the end of the third quarter for Washington and Kleber at the power forward position.

Alex Len comes in for Domantas Sabonis at the end of the first period and starts the second quarter with a similar substitution pattern in the second half. Davion Mitchell checks in for De'Aaron Fox in the mid-period of the first, second and third quarters.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Luka Doncic has averaged 33.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists with 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 blocks and is favored to cross the mark at +165.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross the mark at +210.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds with 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross this mark at +165.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings predictions

It's intriguing that oddsmakers have favored Sacramento in this matchup. While the Kings have shown a recent trend of bouncing back after losses, Dallas arrives as one of the NBA's hottest teams, boasting a remarkable nine wins in their last ten games.

Moreover, all three meetings between these teams this season have seen victories for the visiting side, including Dallas's dominant performance just two nights ago.

Dallas holds an impressive 9-1-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, while Sacramento stands at 3-4 ATS in its past seven outings. Anticipate another decisive victory for Dallas in this contest.