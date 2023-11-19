Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks don't have much time to introspect after their 132-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, as they host the Sacramento Kings as part of their back-to-back at the American Airlines on Sunday (Nov.19).

The Mavericks have been one of the most sizzling teams in the West this season, with just four losses in the 13 games played so far. They are placed third in the standings, below the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

Their competition, the Kings is on an impressive run as well, winning five games on the trot to stay 7-4. Two of those wins are part of their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament. With their superstars, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in rich form, expect a humdinger when both sides meet in Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Dallas Mavericks (9-4) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-4)

Date and Time: November 19, 2023 | 7:30 pm ET

Venue: American Airlines, Dallas

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Kings head to Dallas on Sunday, high on confidence. They rely heavily on their 3-point shooting and defensively are 18th in the league in the number of points allowed. Their perimeter defense needs work, as they are placed 24th at the time of writing. This spells trouble against a team that has Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks will bank on Irving and Doncic, as always, to do the bulk of the damage. Against the Bucks, both guards combined for 74 points, but it wasn't enough to get them past Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40-point explosion.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineup

There won't be any changes in the Mavericks starting unit. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II will be the starters.

The Kings are unlikely to make any changes as well despite Kevin Huerter (finger) being listed as questionable. He will share guard duties with De'Aaron Fox. Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis will form the rest of the lineup.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is 30.5 o/u ahead of the clash with -108 over and -127 under. Irving is 26.5 with -123 over and -111 under. For the Kings, Fox is their superstar with 28.5 o/u and is -111 over and -123 under.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The Kings have looked solid this season and are pretty much doing what they did last year. Their offense has been their biggest strength, and more importantly, they play on Sunday on the back of some rest days.

As for Dallas, they will look at Irving and Doncic to dish out another clinical show to get past Sacramento. With rest as the key factor, expect the Kings to take this contest.