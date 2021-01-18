Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Luka Doncic and Fred VanVleet

The inconsistent 2020-21 Dallas Mavericks will visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa on January 18. Dallas has not been at their best so far in the 2020-21 NBA season, as injuries have hindered them.

On the other side, the Toronto Raptors have been surprisingly bad in the Eastern Conference. However, recent wins have boosted the morale of the Canadian side.

Despite Dallas' inconsistency, Luka Doncic is an NBA MVP candidate at the moment.

With Toronto, certain players have had impressive individual performances, but the team does not have one particular player who can easily be pointed as their leader.

Chris Boucher has been arguably their best player, or at least the most efficient.

On that note, let us create a combined starting five from the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors.

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction: Combined starting 5

Dallas started the season with three losses in their first four games. Since then, they have had five wins and three defeats. They come into this encounter with a 6-6 record.

On the other side, Toronto lost six of their first seven games and looked like the worst team in the NBA. However, they have won three of their last five matches and are coming off consecutive wins over the Charlotte Hornets.

Both teams will look to steer their season in the right direction, and this game will be mighty essential for that.

Here is the combined starting five from the rosters of the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a shot against Jake Layman #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic is an early candidate for the 2020-21 NBA MVP. However, his season has not been unblemished so far, as his three-point shooting has not been great.

Still, the Dallas Mavericks have won six games in the year mainly due to Doncic's contribution. For a team that has been depleted from injuries, inconsistency is a normal thing.

Doncic has had a lot of pressure to perform and lift the team following their poor start, and his numbers so far have been fantastic.

Doncic is currently averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists per game.

With his triple-double in the loss against the Bulls (36 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists), Doncic surpassed Michael Jordan's tally of 28 triple-doubles.

Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives on Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Toronto Raptors have largely struggled in the 2020-21 NBA season so far. However, Fred VanVleet has managed to maintain good numbers and has been one of the team's bright spots on offense.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 20 points per game.

He also averages six assists and four rebounds per game. In 9.6 attempts per game from the three-point line, VanVleet has made 37% of his three-pointers for the Toronto Raptors.