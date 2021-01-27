Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high flying Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an all-Western Conference affair in the 2020-21 NBA at the Vivint Arena.

The Utah Jazz are second in the standings after a superb 13-4 start to the season, while the Dallas Mavericks are struggling to secure a playoff spot after winning only eight of their first 17 games.

The Utah Jazz have won their last nine games, making them one of the most dominant and impressive teams in this season's campaign. Their big 4 of Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic have played extremely well.

With a win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Utah Jazz will ascend to number one in the Western Conference standings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have several players sidelined for this key fixture, owing to health and safety reasons.

Dwight Powell's status is questionable for this game, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson have been listed as probable.

Maxi Kleber is set to miss this encounter with the Utah Jazz as well, as he is set to miss 10-14 days of action due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz don't have any major injury worries, and head coach Quin Snyder will be able to field his preferred starting lineup for this game.

Their only confirmed absentees are fringe players Jarrell Brantley and Juwan Morgan. Brantley will miss the game due to personal reasons, while the latter will do so due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Rick Carlisle will likely go for a backcourt of Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson for this matchup. Brunson has been awarded with a starter role following Dorian Finney-Smith's absence.

Tim Hardaway Jr. should start at the 3, while former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is expected to take his usual place at the power forward position. Willie Cauley-Stein is set to start at center once again.

Trey Burke has been their most important bench player, averaging 11.1 points and one steal per game this campaign.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will start this game with their guard duo of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

Royce O'Neale should start at small forward, and Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to be the team's power forward. 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is likely to be the Utah Jazz's starting center.

The Utah Jazz have hugely benefitted from Jordan Clarkson, who has cemented himself as one of the strong candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors have been valuable contributors from the bench as well, averaging 24.3 and 16.1 minutes respectively.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Dorian Finney-Smith, F Josh Richardson, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Royce O'Neale, F Bojan Bogdanovic, C Rudy Gobert.