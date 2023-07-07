Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 7th, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings will square off against the Las Vegas Aces for the second game in a row on Friday. The Aces got away with an 89-82 win in their first matchup on Wednesday. The second meeting between the two will be in Dallas on Friday at 8 pm ET. The game airs on ION. This game will count towards the Commisioner’s Cup standings. The Aces have essentially clinched their Western conference bid for the Cup Final. They can lock it up with a win against the Wings on Friday.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Las Vegas Aces one of the best teams I ever seen Las Vegas Aces one of the best teams I ever seen

Game Preview

The Aces have been dominating the league and sit at 16-1. Dallas is in the middle of the pack with an 8-9 record.

Las Vegas is on a nine-game winning streak. They will look to continue their winning ways on the road against the Wings.

The Aces' depth proved too much for Dallas in their last game. Three Las Vegas players scored at least 20 points. Star A’ja Wilson dropped 22 in the win. She is averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game this season.

The Aces guards had great success against the Wings on Wednesday. Chelsea Gray scored 20, and Jackie Young led the team with 28. Both guards could have another big day on Friday against the Wings.

Dallas will need a much better shooting night to pull off the upset. They only hit 25 percent of their 3-pointers against Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 The Las Vegas Aces are very good at basketball. The Las Vegas Aces are very good at basketball. https://t.co/uXMmnFOcXu

Dallas forward Natasha Howard had a huge game with 32 points in the loss. She may need an even better performance to beat the mighty Aces.

The Wings will be without Diamond DeShields because of a knee injury. The Aces will be without former no. 1 pick Kelsey Plum due to an illness.

Game Odds

Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-10)

Total (O/U): 175

Moneyline: Las Vegas Aces (-560) vs Dallas Wings (+430)

Game Prediction

The Aces are an unstoppable force at the moment. That will not stop on Friday. They have the depth, even without Plum, to outlast the Wings. Las Vegas is too overwhelming and will move their win streak to ten. It should be more of a blowout than the last outing.

Las Vegas Aces 100 - Dallas Wings 80

