Damian Lillard 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting new Bucks player’s performance this season

Seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is playing for a new team in the Milwaukee Bucks for the about-to-start season. And unlike in his previous home of Portland, where he was practically the main man, in the Bucks' squad, he is not expected to do much of the heavy lifting, affecting his fantasy league value.

After 11 years with the Trail Blazers, Lillard was traded to Milwaukee late last month in a three-team deal, involving the Phoenix Suns as the third team.

With the Bucks, he joins forces with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as they lead the charge in reasserting the team’s might in the Eastern Conference in the 2023-24 NBA season.

As per Yahoo Sports, while Lillard still has first-round value in fantasy league basketball play, it is not as high as when he was with Portland. In Milwaukee, it is not a stretch to say that he is no longer the clear-cut top man as that role is reserved for the Greek Freak.

In his final year with the Blazers last season, Damian Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes of play in 58 games.

The scoring output may not be the same this time around as well as the minutes played but his assist numbers could go up with fellow All-Stars Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton running alongside him.

While he is now playing in a new terrain, the thing about Damian Lillard is that he is a true player who can be counted on to find ways to contribute in every possible way. That is why if he is available late in the first round, or in extreme cases early in the second, he should be grabbed in an instant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo excited for Damian Lillard’s explosive offense

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are expected to provide explosive offense for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expects great things with new teammate Damian Lillard. He, in particular, sees ‘Dame’ as enhancing their team’s overall play with his explosive offense.

The ‘Greek Freak’ shared this in an interview with the Bleacher Report following the Bucks’ acquisition of Lillard late last month in a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo said:

“I’m excited to have Dame. He gives us a chance to win a championship. I’m excited to play with the caliber of player that he is. He can score the ball in his sleep and shoot the lights out.”

Last season, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo were in the top five in the league for points per game, with the former going for 32.2 points per outing, good for third spot, and the latter at fifth with 31.1 points.

In the new NBA year, the two combined, Bucks fans should expect fireworks.