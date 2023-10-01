Portland Trail Blazers really seemed to have made a clean slate after Damian Lillard's turmoil. What looked like a messy divorce that would have put Portland in a tough situation, Joe Cronin, the Blazers' General Manager pulled a masterclass. They traded Jrue Holiday, a big asset in demand, to the Boston Celtics and landed Robert Williams, a defensive star in the paint, and Malcolm Brogdon, one of the elite shooting guards in the league.

The recent trade dance saw the Boston Celtics trade away their big assets which also included 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. After the trade, the Blazers not only seem a decent team for the season but also might have protected their future as they retained their young core. The Rip City landed several first-round picks from multiple teams along with several swaps with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the trade, Cronin brought this to Portland.

Deandre Ayton

Robert Williams

Malcolm Brogdon

Toumani Camara (first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, )

2029 1st via MIL (unprotected)

2029 1st via BOS (unprotected)

2024 1st via GSW

2028 swap via MIL (unprotected)

2030 swap via MIL (unprotected)

Blazers not only respected their star player by sending him to a championship-level team but also secured their own future. A perfect win-win situation for Lillard and Blazers fans.

Damian Lillard is ready to prove that he is one of the “top” players in the league after Bucks trade

Damian Lillard finally arrived in Milwaukee Bucks and fans gave him exactly the kind of grand welcome he deserves. He arrived with his children and walked into the Bucks’ facility while fans cheered for the seven-time NBA All-Star.

Gilbert Arenas recently opened up about Lillard’s true feelings after landing with the Bucks. The former Washington Wizards star was on No Chill with Gilbert Arenas and shared a text he got from Lillard himself.

“I am [happy]," Arenas said. "I think it will finally come to light that I’m one of those guys at the very top. They have discredited me for years without acknowledgment, how I was never on even close to even playing field with everybody else.”

It is undeniable that Damian Lillard has been constantly ignored by many only because he was never on a championship-level team. Now that he has landed himself with a championship-level team and an MVP-level player by his side, he has a perfect platform to show why he can win at the top level.