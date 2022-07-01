Danilo Gallinari, TJ Warren and more: 5 players the Boston Celtics can target with the mid-level exception

The Boston Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals appearance and looking to land players who will help them seal a championship.

After struggling throughout the first half of the season, Boston became one of the league's most impressive teams. Despite losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the team has established itself as a top contender. Boston is expected to return a majority of its roster but still has the potential to add intriguing pieces.

Here's a look at five free-agent options the Celtics could add using the mid-level exception.

#5 Bruce Brown

The Celtics would have to get lucky to add Brooklyn Nets wing Bruce Brown using the mid-level exception. Although Brown is expected to be a free agent, he's most likely going to be a hot commodity on the market.

Brown has been a versatile player over the years, and there's a chance Brooklyn will be aggressive in trying to re-sign him. Brown averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.

#4 Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. had a strong season as a rotation asset for the Golden State Warriors on their way to an NBA championship. The Warriors are heading into the offseason with a number of players they need to re-sign. That could mean that Porter is the odd man out, as Golden State will be strapped for cap space.

If the Celtics are looking for a wing with the ability to space the floor, Porter could become an option that might be on the cheaper side compared to others.

#3 Kyle Anderson

Veteran wing Kyle Anderson has been one of the NBA's more versatile players. In four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Anderson has stood out with his feel for the game and playmaking ability.

Although Anderson could have a pricey market, he would be a big get for Boston as the team needs rotation depth. The 26-year-old averaged 7.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.7 apg last year in just 21.5 mpg.

#2 T.J. Warren

A potential outside-the-box option could be Indiana Pacers wing T.J. Warren. Although Warren hasn't played since the NBA bubble due to a left foot injury, he has the skills Boston is looking for. Warren is one of the league's top scoring options when it comes to producing offense in limited minutes.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills declined his $6.2M option and will become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills declined his $6.2M option and will become a free agent, sources tell ESPN.

Warren has yet to return to the court, meaning that he could be a bit of a gamble. He could be worth the risk, as Warren is a microwave scoring option who would give the Celtics rotation a serious boost off the bench.

#1 Danilo Gallinari

After being acquired by the San Antonio Spurs in a trade, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari was released. It makes him one of the more fascinating wings on the market, and it's expected that Gallinari will have plenty of suitors.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Sounds like Danilo Gallinari will be deciding between Chicago and Boston for his next team. The Bulls have much of the full MLE to offer, roughly $8M AAV and a hair more than the Celtics. But Boston appears to be Gallo's preferred landing spot. Sounds like Danilo Gallinari will be deciding between Chicago and Boston for his next team. The Bulls have much of the full MLE to offer, roughly $8M AAV and a hair more than the Celtics. But Boston appears to be Gallo's preferred landing spot.

One of those rumored suitors has been the Celtics, who continue to look for scoring options with playmaking upside. That's just what Gallinari could provide, as Boston looks to build its depth. Gallinari averaged 11.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.5 apg for the Hawks last season.

