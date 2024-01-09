Dejounte Murray NBA trade deadline rumors: 5 teams that could trade for former All-Star

As the NBA trade deadline gets closer, Dejounte Murray has been a key name to pop up in rumors. Given his skill set, multiple cotender-level teams could consider targeting the former All-Star.

While he hasn't been an All-Star since 2022, Murray is still a high-impact player on the Atlanta Hawks. Through 35 games this season, he is averaging 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The 27-year-old is also shooting a career best 38.4% from three on good volume.

Trading for Dejounte Murray would be far from a rental for any NBA team. Starting next year, he will begin a four-year deal worth $114 million. With less than a month to go until the deadline, here are five teams that could consider trading for Murray.

Teams that could trade for Dejounte Murray:

1) New York Knicks

When any All-Star-level player becomes available, the New York Knicks are a team to watch. Following the OG Anunoby trade, they still have the assets to make further upgrades to the roster.

In his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray proved he could play alongside a ball-dominant guard. This could allow him to slide in next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt and provide a lift on the defensive end.

2) LA Lakers

One team that desperately needs change is the LA Lakers. Since winning the In-Season Tournament, things have gown downhill for them.

With his improved outside shooting, Murray is a player who might make sense for the Lakers. He is someone who can run the offense at times while also playing off LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a former All-Defense guard, he could raise their play on the other side of the floor as well.

3) Miami Heat

After making the NBA Finals last year, the Miami Heat are a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they might need more firepower if they're going to be considered a legitimate tier one team.

The Heat pride themselves on defense, which is where Dejounte Murray could thrive with them. Alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami could have one of the top defensive trios in the league. Most importantly, Murray could provide the reliable point guard play the Heat have long needed.

4) Philadelphia 76ers

After trading away James Harden earlier this year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team with the pieces to swing a big trade. Depending on how the market shapes out, Dejounte Murray is a player who could end up on their radar.

Similar to the Heat, the Sixers could benefit from adding another All-Star-level player to this mix. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are a top duo in the league, but could use help at times. Bringing in someone like Murray who can provide help on both ends might help them compete against teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

5) San Antonio Spurs

Rounding out this list is a team in a much different position, the San Antonio Spurs. Reports surfaced on Tuesday that they might be interested in a reunion with Dejounte Murray.

Right now, the Spurs have one of the worst records in the league at 5-30. However, bringing Murray back could benefit them.

After taking Victor Wembanyama in the draft, the Spurs have begun building for the future. As the French big man continues to dazzle in his rookie season, the team could improve faster than other rebuilds.

Since he is under contract long-term, Murray could be added next to Wemby to help him grow in the early stages of his career. As a high-level facilitator when he was a lead guard, he could make life easier on the offensive end for the No. 1 pick. Meanwhile, he can hold things down on the perimeter defensviely while Wemby is anchoring the defense at the rim.