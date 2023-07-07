Dejounte Murray recently signed a $120 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026-2027 season.

Murray holds a player option for the 2027-2028 season. Chris Haynes reported the deal on Twitter, stating:

"All-Star guard Dejounte Murray with CEO of @KlutchSports Rich Paul and Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement on a four-year, $120 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."

Fans reacted to the news of Murray's deal. Twitter user @kristin34_ believes the Hawks could be moving on from Trae Young:

"Trae on the block now"

@swiatekburner and @heyMrcass both praised agent Rich Paul, who has had an impressive offseason:

"If my agent was Rich Paul, I'm pretty sure he could have gotten a $10m contract for me... and I don't even play ball."

"Bro... Rich Paul wanna extend his talents outside the NBA??? an extra few bucks an hour is all I need"

@1BCole felt the deal was team friendly:

"Seems like a big hawks trade is on the horizon… team friendly deal."

@brother_jameson believes that the Atlanta Hawks have taken a step backward:

"It’s wild how the Atlanta hawks were in the conference finals like 2 years ago, and now about to get jumped in the East standings by a pacers team who did a full rebuild in that same time."

@Net2323 believes Murray could still ask out:

"Contracts are meaningless nowadays; KD proves that. Next year, someone else will request a trade"

How did Dejounte Murray perform in his first season with the Atlanta Hawks?

Dejounte Murray joined the Atlanta Hawks via trade last offseason after being named an All-Star for the first time in his career during the 2021-2022 season.

The Hawks paid the hefty price of three first-round draft picks and one pick swap to acquire the former San Antonio Spurs guard.

While his production slightly dropped with a reduced role, Murray was more efficient in 2022-2023. He averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

Atlanta struggled for much of the season, creating questions about the fit between Murray and backcourt running mate Trae Young. Despite this, the organization remains confident that the pair are both long-term building blocks that can co-exist.

