DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis in focus as scrappy Sacramento Kings gear up for play-in

DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine were the 'Big 3' expected to take the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs. They won 25 of their 40 games before trading for LaVine after doing away with once-regarded-as-franchise centerpiece De'Aaron Fox. Their second half of the season blew hot and cold, and this, coupled with the struggles that the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks saw, allowed the Kings to clinch a play-in berth.

Ad

To quickly recap, Sacramento comes into the play-in with a 40-42 record, winning five of their last 10 games. They ended their regular season with a 109-98 win over the Suns. They play the Mavericks on Apr. 17 — a team that they have beaten thrice this season, including two wins in Dallas. The win against the Suns gave them home-court advantage for their Mavs skirmish.

It has been a tumultuous regular season for the Kings. The franchise fired head coach Mike Brown after 31 games. They later traded Fox, and are now trying to make the postseason for the second time in 19 seasons.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's worth noting that the Mavs have been equally scrappy. Anthony Davis returned to the lineup, as did Dereck Lively II, to give them the last-minute impetus. Klay Thompson is still a legitimate threat, and PJ Washington is a pest on both ends of the floor. What they will miss in Kyrie Irving, they can make up for with Davis' imposing play.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This makes the matchup battle more interesting. Can LaVine outbeat Thompson in 3s? Can DeMar DeRozan's midrange mastery be good enough to get past Mavs' defense, and more importantly, can Domantas Sabonis get past Davis in the battle of the bigs?

Ad

DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis are key to the Kings' playoff hopes

DeMar DeRozan is the only player on the roster who comes close to solid playoff experience. The forward has averaged 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 63 games in the playoffs in his career.

His experience and proven clutch record make him all the more instrumental in the Sacramento Kings' postseason plans. He is also the Kings' third leading scorer with 22.2 points per game, while averaging 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He has a decent record against the Mavs, averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 36 games. If he can get past the team's defense, the Kings will be in a better position to progress further.

Ad

Sabonis continues to be a force, averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game this season. He also boasts a stellar record against Davis. The big is 10-4 in all of their battles, and that serves as another plus for Sacramento. His defensive acumen and passing have been a big part of the Kings' game plans.

Sacramento has a potent perimeter offense and a defensive specialist in Keon Ellis. If their plans come together, which are (a) have Sabonis keep Davis occupied, (b) DeMar DeRozan and LaVine getting the side off a pacy start. The Kings have a chance to get past the Mavs, but will need to bring their A-game to the fore to make history again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.