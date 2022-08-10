What is Dennis Rodman's net worth? Taking a closer look at legendary NBA forward's personal wealth

Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman has had quite a career in the league, despite his larger-than-life personality off the floor. He did what he wanted to, while delivering his best – winning five championships in the process.

Dennis Rodman won two championships with the Detroit Pistons, and his other three came after he teamed up with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Dennis Rodman was widely recognized for his innate ability to rebound the ball and was invaluable in creating second-chance buckets. He was the NBA’s rebounding champion for seven years in a row, between 1991 and 1998.

Rodman’s defensive ability has been praised as well, as he won Defensive Player of the Year twice – along with being named on the All-Defensive team eight times.

How much is Dennis Rodman worth?

As per celebritynetworth.com, Dennis Rodman is worth $500,000 – with multiple revenue sources throughout his career. His earnings from NBA contracts are estimated at roughly $27 million, which is worth around $43 million today after adjusting for inflation. His largest contract in the NBA was worth $9 million, after winning his first title with the Chicago Bulls.

He played for five different teams but came to be known for his stints with the Pistons and Bulls. He has played 14 seasons in the league, averaging 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds – subsequently retiring at the age of 38.

The Hall of Famer has had a wrestling career as well, in the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) – between 1997 and 1999. Rodman has mostly participated in tag-team competitions, teaming up with Hulk Hogan on multiple occasions.

Dennis Rodman established himself as an artist, acting in movies, appearing in music videos (including a song named after him) and writing books as well. He started his on-screen quest with a reality show in 1996, named ’The Rodman World Tour’ – and a year later he appeared in the action film Double Team. Rodman plays the role of an arms dealer in the movie.

A couple of years later, he reversed roles – playing the role of an Interpol agent in "Simon Sez," trying to defeat an arms dealer.

"Bad as I Wanna Be" and "I Should be Dead by Now" are autobiographies written by Rodman, which he promoted in an uncanny manner. The former was promoted by him by wearing a wedding dress, while for the latter he sat on a coffin – to suit the title.

Despite the stardom he’s received throughout his life, Rodman has had his fair share of errs as well. He has spent a lot of his fortune on fines, both on and off the court. Notable among those is when he kicked a referee in 1997, which subjected him to a $200,000 million fine along with a 11-game suspension.

In 2012, Rodman was forced to pay $500,000 million for child support – to his ex-wife Michelle Moyer, who filed for divorce in 2004. Apart from this, Rodman has reportedly paid a lot of fines for various incidents he’s been involved in with the police.

