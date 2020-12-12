Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The Denver Nuggets are trying to win their first-ever NBA title. The team has never appeared in the NBA Finals and has reached the Western Conference Semi-Finals only four times in franchise history. Their latest appearance came just last year when Nikola Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, led the Nuggets team to consecutive 3-1 comebacks in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets put the league on notice and gave the NBA a taste of their potential. They defeated the heavily-favored LA Clippers, coming back from 3-1 down after trailing by double-digit deficits in all three elimination games.

Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Top 3 Western Conference Spots

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic

The duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic is one of the most explosive partnerships in the NBA. Jokic is one of the best big men in the league and arguably the best passing center. The Serbian's offensive prowess combined with Jamal Murray's scoring ability has turned the Nuggets into one of the best offenses in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets force a Game 7... again!



- 1st team in NBA history to play a Game 7 in 4 straight series.

- 1st team since play-by-play began (1997) with three 15-point comebacks facing elimination in a postseason.

- 5th team to win 5 elimination games in a single postseason.

Jamal Murray made a giant leap last season's playoffs and had multiple 40 and 50 point games. The Canadian took over the team's burden of scoring on several occasions.

The Denver Nuggets did not qualify for the playoffs for an extended period but have finished as a top 3 seed for the last two years. They are expected to finish among the top three seeds in the 2020-21 NBA season as well.

Denver Nuggets 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 46-27 (.630)

Conference: 3rd seed (Western)

Division: 1st position (Northwest)

Playoffs: Lost in the Western Conference Finals to the LA Lakers in 5 games

Key Acquisitions

F JaMychal Green, G Facundo Campazzo, F Isaiah Hartenstein, G RJ Hampton, F Zeke Nnaji

JaMychal Green

The Nuggets had a turbulent offseason and lost their key defender Jerami Grant. However, they acquired JaMychal Green and RJ Hampton. Jerami Grant often guarded the opposition's toughest player and took the responsibility of guarding LeBron James for the entire 2020 Western Conference Finals. Therefore, losing him was certainly a disappointment.

JaMychal Green will be a key piece off the bench. His shooting and perimeter defense are invaluable and many scorned the LA Clippers for losing him. Green shoots 39% from the three-point line and averages around 8 points per game.

RJ Hampton played for the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia where he averaged 8.8 points per game on 40% shooting. He was drafted at No. 24 in the 2020 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, his draft rights were later traded to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

RJ HAMPTON goes 24th overall and traded to the NUGGETS

On December 1st, the Nuggets announced that they had signed Hampton on a rookie contract. The 19-year-old won gold medals representing the United States at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the 2018 FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Complete Roster

G Will Barton, F Bol Bol, G Facundo Campazzo, F PJ Dozier, G RJ Hampton, F JaMychal Green, F Isaiah Hartenstein, G Monte Morris, F Zeke Nnaji

Overview

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are one of the few teams right now that have no injured players. With a completely healthy squad, the team is expected to be among the top seeds of the Western Conference yet again. The Nuggets are headlined by the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who have cemented their stature as one of the top duos of the NBA.

The @nuggets force a Game 7 behind Jamal Murray's 2nd 50-point game of the series!

The Western Conference is vastly different from two years ago. The LA Lakers are dominant and the Golden State Warriors could struggle to find a playoff spot due to key injuries and departures. The LA Clippers are a force to reckon with whereas the Houston Rockets are in disarray and have a retooled roster. This is the opportunity for the Denver Nuggets to make another appearance in the Conference Finals and possibly emerge victorious from the West.

Prediction for the Denver Nuggets' 2020-21 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets are certainly a top Western Conference team. They have registered incredible victories against tougher opponents and have surprised a lot of people in the last two years. The 2020-21 season for the Nuggets should be another opportunity to show the league their capabilities. They are expected to have a great regular season, with Jamal Murray possibly earning his first-ever All-Star selection.

The Denver Nuggets are predicted to be a top 3 seed yet again. The reality is that not many analysts and oddsmakers expect them to win the NBA title as they look slightly short on options compared to some of the top teams of the league. However, they have shocked people before and once they enter the playoffs, anything can transpire.

