Denver Nuggets Rumors: Kevin Love trade is possible, Carmelo Anthony was interested in a return and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 17 Dec 2019, 05:51 IST SHARE

Kevin Love has been strongly linked with a move away from the Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets have struggled for consistency over the past month, although the team appears to have turned a corner after picking up three consecutive wins over the past week. The much-criticized Nikola Jokic appears to be nearing a return to form after almost averaging a triple-double over the past seven days, while Denver also has a favorable schedule over the next two weeks.

While the current roster is well rounded, an ambitious front office may be open to making trades in the coming weeks as they look to consolidate Denver's status as contenders. So, as the trade market continues to heat up, here we will take a look at all the latest Nuggets rumors you need to know heading into Week 9 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#1 LaMarcus Aldridge could be an option

LaMarcus Aldridge has been among San Antonio's best performers this season

After making a 10-15 start to the season, the San Antonio Spurs are in real danger of missing on the playoffs for the first time since 1997, and many inside the NBA believe that the organization is heading towards a much overdue rebuild. If the Spurs opt to go in that direction, the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge could be made available ahead of the trade deadline, and Frank Urbina of HoopsHype believes that the veteran could be an option for the Nuggets:

With Nikola Jokic off to a slow start this season, Aldridge could be brought in to take some of the pressure off of the 24-year-old. If Denver believes the duo could coexist as a starting frontcourt in the modern NBA, that move could help slide Paul Millsap to a bench role, where he could do some serious damage against opposing second units.

At 34, Aldridge remains among the NBA's elite bigs, and the former Portland man is currently averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. The veteran is under contract until the 2020-21 season.

1 / 3 NEXT