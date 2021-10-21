Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray posts recovery video on his Instagram story, updating fans on his progress and return

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray posted an Instagram story earlier today highlighting his recovery from a torn left ACL that he suffered in April 2021. Murray last played for the Nuggets against the Warriors in a regular-season match that resulted in a quick end to his season.

Until the game against the Warriors, the Canadian international looked set to be on track to win what would have been his first ever All-Star call-up. He had averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds in 48 games and was part of a team that had won 17 of their last 20 games.

Murray has now posted a video of himself shooting, along with one from the time he was injured.

Jamal Murray watched the Nuggets’ preseason campaign from the stands as they won just one of their four matches. The victory came against an OKC Thunder side that rested their key players. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have Nikola Jokic listed as probable for the season opener against 2021 NBA championship finalists the Phoenix Suns.

Instead, they relied on a 31-point performance from Markus Howard, who started from the bench but played 31 minutes. Bol Bol finished with a 12-point double-double while Will Barton also had 14 points. Both Jokic and Aaron Gordon are expected to feature in the opener, while Jamal Murray, their second-best player, is still some time away from getting game time.

Jamal Murray will be looking to return to action with the Denver Nuggets as soon as possible

On media day, Murray said the following about his recovery:

Just five months ago, I couldn’t lift my leg off the bed. So, I’ve come a long way. But even when I do certain things, I’ve got to remind myself that I can’t do it to the speed or the level that I want to do it. That’s just going to come with time. And I can’t rush time.

Now, he seems closer than ever, as the below Instagram story testifies:

While there is no set date for his return so far, it does not seem too long before the Nuggets' biggest stars will be lighting up the NBA together. Nikola Jokic will start the season as the MVP, while Jamal Murray has shown consistent improvement over the last two seasons.

They fell to a strong Phoenix Suns lineup in the absence of Murray, and have also added depth and firepower to the starting lineup. The Nuggets’ chief of basketball operations Tim Connelly recently expressed faith in Murray’s progression, and will know that they already have a roster capable of going deep in the Playoffs.

