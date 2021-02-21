Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks host the Denver Nuggets in an enticing NBA season 2020-21 matchup at State Farm Arena.

The Denver Nuggets are currently seventh in the West with a 16-13 record overall. They have won five and lost as many in their last ten games as Michael Malone will be hoping his side can be a bit more consistent from here on in.

The Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing season so far and currently sit eleventh in the East. Their overall record stands at 12-17 but with most of the East, teams underperforming the Hawks still have time to get their season back on track.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, February 21st, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to deal with mixed results this season as suggested by their record of 5-5 in the last ten games. Somedays they play like conference finalists, somedays they play like a team that is aiming for the last playoff spot. The Denver Nuggets are a quality team and can hurt any side both defensively and offensively.

Advertisement

Michael Malone will be hoping his side can take some positives from their best performances so far. The Nuggets beat the Cavs in their last game 120-103 and that's exactly the kind of performance Nikola Jokic and Co. can take some inspiration from ahead of their match against the underperforming Atlanta Hawks.

Players to have 50+ points, 8+ threes, and 80+ FG% in a single game in NBA history:



Jamal Murray.



That's it. That's the list. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Mq7ZHdY03g — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 20, 2021

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray was terrific in the game against Cavs. He dropped a season-high 50 point game without any freethrows throughout the game. The sublime point guard shot an amazing 21-25 frm the field including 8-10 three pointers. When Jamal Murray gets going, Denver Nuggets are a big problem for any opposition.

Advertisement

Jamal Murray hitting the bubble-form is just what the Nuggets were hoping for and the rest of the camp will be expecting him to keep delivering such huge performances on a regular basis.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., F - JaMychal Green, C - Nikola Jokic

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks overturned their 4 game losing streak against the Celtics in the first of the two back-to-back games the two sides played. However, the Hawks couldn't repeat their Game 1 performance and succumbed to defeat in the second game.

As mentioned earlier, the Atlanta Hawks still have time left to revive their season, but to do so, anyone not named Trae Young will have to step up and deliver to make this possible.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (L)

Trae Young has been the lone warrior for the Atlanta Hawks this season. His performances have been tremendous and have helped the Hawks still stay relevant this season. The guard is averaging 26.5 points and 9.3 assists per game. If the Hawks are to have any chance of winning this game, Trae Young will have to be at his best again.

Advertisement

Trae Young dropped a 40-piece in a win over the Celtics ❄️



14-20 FG

8 AST



Big time performance pic.twitter.com/qq9LF0BsKp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - John Collins, F - Cam Reddish, C - Clint Capela

Nuggets vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will be the favourites going into this matchup. With Nikola Jokic having a season of his life and Jamal Murray hitting top form, the Atlanta Hawks will have quite some difficulty to deal with Malone's side.

The Atlanta Hawks will have to try and be defensively solid to stop a team like Denver Nuggets who have some of the best shooters in the league.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Hawks?

There are multiple ways for fans to enjoy this fixture. Local coverage of this match will be telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and Altitude. Those with an NBA League Pass can also watch the game live or on playback.