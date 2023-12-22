Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 22, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second game between the two teams this season, as they met as recently as Dec. 14 at Denver and the home team won.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Dec. 22.

The Nuggets hold a 54-45 record against the Nets. Denver won the most recent matchup 124-101 earlier this month. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a triple-double (26 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) in the win.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22, at the Barclays Center in New York City. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES and Altitude. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-185) vs Nets (+150)

Spread: Nuggets (-4.5) vs Nets (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o230.5) vs Nets -110 (u230.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Nuggets were the preseason favorites to repeat as NBA champion and they have lived up to that reputation with a 19-10 start. Denver has won its past two games, the most recent being against the Toronto Raptors (113-104). The Nuggets are currently third in the West.

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been a great team by any means, but they have held their own to be ninth in the East with a 13-14 record. Brooklyn, however, has lost four on the trot, with the most recent being a 121-102 defeat against the New York Knicks.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as probable with a heel injury. Vlatko Cancar is out indefinitely. Expect coach Michael Malone to start Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Jokic.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without three players: Ben Simmons (out), Lonnie Walker IV (out) and Dennis Smith Jr. (probable). Coach Jacque Vaughn should start Cam Thomas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is on par with his season average of 26.5. Jokic has a career average of 22.8 points against the Nets. In the past three games, he scored 35, 22 and 26. While it is never a wise idea to bet against the Joker, we expect him to go under 26.5 points as he focuses more on his playmaking skills.

The Nets’ Cam Thomas has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is slightly below his 24.1 season average. He failed to have a great night against the Knicks with just 20 points. However, before that, he scored 32 and 41 against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Expect him to have an offensive outburst Friday and score more than 24 points.

Nic Claxton has an over/under of 8.5 rebounds, which is below his season average of 9.2. However, in five games against Denver, he has averaged just 6.0 rebounds. We expect the Nuggets to again restrict Claxton below 8.5 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Nuggets are favored in the matchup and they should cover the spread for a win. The last time the two teams met Dec. 14, the team total was 225 points. And before that, the teams combined for 210 points on March 19. Keeping the trend in mind, we expect the team total to be under 230.5 later tonight.