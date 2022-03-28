Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will return home to Spectrum Center after their short road trip to host the Denver Nuggets for the last time in the regular-season on March 28th.

The Denver Nuggets will be coming off a 113-107 win against the OKC Thunder. Beginning their mini road-trip on a good note, Denver will look to improve upon their 44-31 record for the season.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off an impressive 119-110 win against the Brooklyn Nets on the road. Enjoying the win, the Hornets also found themselves leap-frogging the Nets for eighth place in the East.

With the Hornets leading the season-series 1-0, Charlotte have a solid chance of sweeping Denver for the season on their home turf.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 28th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 29th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Denver Nuggets Preview

Nikola Jokic in action against the Toronto Raptors

Coming off a much-needed win against the OKC Thunder, the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets managed to create some space between themselves and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

With 1.5 games separating them, the Nuggets have a bit of a cushion, but they're far from being in the clear. Having lost three of their last five games, the Nuggets will need to adjust and return to winning fashion quickly if they are to secure a playoff berth.

Recent outings have seen a fairly standard recipe for success for Denver. With Nikola Jokic dominating most games, the Nuggets still rely on their superstar to produce in order to get their offense going.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic tonight:



35 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

13-15 FG



He is the 2nd player in NBA history with 3+ career 35/10/5 games on 85% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. Nikola Jokic tonight:35 PTS12 REB8 AST13-15 FGHe is the 2nd player in NBA history with 3+ career 35/10/5 games on 85% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. https://t.co/J3qkSbtPkL

While this puts a lot of burden on Jokic, the Serbian continues to carry the team in the absence of key stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr..

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LaMelo Ball attempts to score off a layup.

The Charlotte Hornets have been an interesting side in their last few outings. Although they're usually an inconsistent team when it comes to establishing a winning rhythm, the Hornets have enjoyed a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

Coming off a win against the Nets, Charlotte put on a show on the road. Led by LaMelo Ball, who had 33 points on the night, the Hornets saw a solid outing by Miles Bridges as well.

NBA @NBA



33 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

3 STL

7 3PM LaMelo Ball does it all as the @hornets win a crucial game, moving to 8th in the East!33 PTS7 REB9 AST3 STL7 3PM LaMelo Ball does it all as the @hornets win a crucial game, moving to 8th in the East!33 PTS7 REB9 AST3 STL7 3PM https://t.co/6Clizrc1tk

Although the Hornets' bench rotation continues to be a problem, Charlotte still rank fourth in the league in offensive rating in the last 10 games.

Charlotte have also assumed the eighth seed in the East after their win against Brooklyn. While they're tied for the spot, the Hornets will attempt to create some distance between themselves and the Nets.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Denver Nuggets 44-31 -164 Over 232 (-110) -3.5 (-112) Charlotte Hornets 39-36 +138 Under 232 (-110) +3.5 (-108)

The Nuggets have been favored to win this matchup against the Hornets primarily because of their superior record. Although the Hornets have homecourt advantage, Denver have shown themselves to be competent playing on the road as well.

The Nuggets also enjoy having a day's rest prior to the game. With the Hornets facing Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, the fatigue could influence their performance drastically.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are 2-3 in their last five games. The Nuggets have an offensive rating of 117.4 in their last 10 games. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have won four of their last five games. The Hornets are on a five-game winning streak at home. Charlotte has an offensive rating of 121.8 in their last 10 games.

Nuggets vs Hornets Match Predictions

The Denver Nuggets should emerge as winners in this matchup on Monday.

Despite their recent stretch of performances have seen more losses than wins, the Nuggets have the advantage in this matchup because of their superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

Although homecourt advantage will favor the Hornets, the young side have a tendency to be wildly inconsistent with their performances. Denver, on the other hand, tend to find their rhythm behind their Serbian superstar.

The Hornets have the offensive firepower to overwhelm Denver. But as a poor defensive unit, they may have to rely on trading baskets as a strategy to win.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Hornets game?

The Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM as well.

Edited by Parimal