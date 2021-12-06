Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will play against the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming NBA regular season game. Denver, who are currently 7th in the Western Conference, has registered 11 wins and 11 losses. Although they will head into Monday with a victory over the New York Knicks behind them, their six-game losing streak in November is still fresh.

Nikola Jokic's squad has been deeply affected by injuries this season. They will continue to play without two of their best players, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets will find a fierce opponent in the Bulls. For the reigning MVP, the lack of scoring help has made his season difficult.

Chicago, on the other hand, has had a spectacular season so far. The emergence of DeMar DeRozan as a mid-range shooter and outstanding scorer has converted the Bulls into an Eastern Conference powerhouse. They have a 16-8 record and will host the Denver Nuggets with a three-game winning streak behind them.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets will head to Chicago with with six players injured or ill. Three of those players - Bones Hyland, Bol Bol and Austin Rivers - have been added to the NBA's Health & Safety protocol.

Murray, who is yet to make his season debut, will remain sidelined until he makes a full recovery. Porter, on the other hand, is expected to miss the entire season due to back surgery. Furthermore, PJ Dozier will also miss the remainder of the season on account of an ACL tear.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Surgery Jamal Murray Out Left knee injury PJ Dozier Out ACL Tear Austin Rivers Out Health & Safety Protocol Bones Hyland Out Health & Safety Protocol Bol Bol Out Health & Safety Protocol

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Javonte Green, Coby White and Patrick Williams will not suit up on Monday. Both Green and White have tested positive for Covid 19 and have been added to the Health & Safety Protocol. Meanwhile, Williams, who played only the first five games of the season, is expected to remain inactive for 4-6 months, according to CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, an important defender for the Chicago Bulls, is marked as doubtful in the NBA's official injury report. He left early during the game against the Boston Celtics due to a hamstring injury.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear Coby White Out Health & Safety Protocol Javonte Green Out Health & Safety Protocol Alex Caruso Doubtful Hamstring injury

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will start with Nikola Jokic, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon upfront. Gordon, arguably the best pick-and-roll defender in Denver's lineup, will be his team's first choice as a small forward. Jokic will continue his role as the Nuggets' starting center. Monte Morris will start in the backcourt with Will Barton.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will most likely replace Caruso with Derrick Jones Jr. up front. He will play alongside DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. DeRozan is currently Chicago's top scorer and is averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls' backcourt will see Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball start the game. LaVine and Ball are Chicago's best marksmen and contribute a combined 5.8 three-pointers per game.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Derrick Jones Jr. | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

