Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to Chicago to meet the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 6th. The Nuggets, who have a victory behind them, stand seventh in the Western Conference with an 11-11 record.

Nikola Jokic and Co., who were 10-11 only a game ago, are yet to find their groove this season. At the moment, they are barely able to maintain their position in the top eight West Teams. With the Chicago Bulls their next opponents, the Denver Nuggets will need a miracle to win.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, December 6th, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets absolutely trashed the New York Knicks in their previous game. The 14 point victory helped improve not only Denver's record but also their morale. Michael Malone has so far failed to make a deep impact. None of his strategies have worked and his team is currently mediocre in both offense and defense.

Unlike other teams, Denver's issue lies not so much in its depth but rather in its means of tackling different offenses and defenses. While Aaron Gordon has been defensively exceptional, he is the only one on the team capable of guarding fast slashers and shooters. He will play a crucial role for the Denver Nuggets in their game against the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, has retained his showstopping abilities this season as well. In Denver's last win against the Knicks, Jokic dropped an astonishing 32 points. The 6'11" center also channeled his inner shooter and landed three shots from downtown. Furthermore, his paint presence, as usual, helped him grab 11 rebounds.

Without Jokic, the Nuggets have players who could perhaps combine to match his scoring output. However, the Serbian star's strength lies in his completeness as a player. He is one of the best big man playmakers in the league, is shooting 38.7% of attempts from downtown, and is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game. For the Denver Nuggets, he is the only weapon that can help guide them to victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Chicago Bulls Preview

It's hard to believe that the Chicago Bulls could not even make it to the playoffs last season. The arrival of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan has turned them into one of the most fearsome teams in the entire league. What makes the Bulls so deadly is their understanding and execution of the roles relayed to each player.

Caruso is not a scorer and defends like a man possessed. He is averaging 2.2 steals per game and is relentless in snatching the ball from his opponents. Lonzo plays as a pure outside shooter, playmaker and defender and is undoubtedly excelling at his job. Vucevic is a pure mid-range paint enforcer and he crushes his opponents in that zone. This Bulls squad is very well put and will be an overwhelming opponent for the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan has, quite simply, taken over the Chicago Bulls. He has, just with his outstanding mid-range shooting, outscored even a complete scorer like Zach LaVine. He is currently averaging 26.4 points per game.

However, it seems that DeRozan has really bloomed in the last five games and has played a major role in Chicago's three-game winning streak. He has averaged 28.4 points in those five games and has not scored less than 23 points in any of them. If the Denver Nuggets can't find a way to stop DeMar on Monday, the Chicago Bulls will definitely win the matchup.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Alex Caruso | F - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Nuggets vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Nuggets are not at their full strength. Both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr are sidelined. While Murray is expected to make a comeback in the second half of the season, Porter will return next season.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are healthy and dangerous. They are an impressively well balanced offensive and defensive team. We predict that the Bulls will defeat the Nuggets on Monday.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Bulls?

NBC Sports Chicago and Altitude 2 are the local broadcasters for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Bulls. NBA League Pass will provide online coverage for the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar