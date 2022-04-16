Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors will lock horns in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday at the Chase Center. Denver won three of the four games between the two teams during the regular season.

Despite all the setbacks, the Nuggets have been resilient all season. Nikola Jokic has led the team well and is in contention to win his second consecutive MVP trophy.

This series against the Warriors is going to be a big test for the Nuggets, as they will be up against a stacked Dubs roster without two of their stars. However, they have proven this season that they have the depth to win games.

The Dubs, meanwhile, ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak. They have an exciting roster with a bunch of veterans and talented youngsters. They have home advantage in the first two games.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray have been indefinitely ruled out of action. There were reports stating that Murray could make his return for the playoffs, but coach Michael Malone has said that the star guard would only be back if he's 100% fit to start.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury Jamal Murray Out ACL injury

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together. Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have reported Steph Curry as probable. James Wiseman is the only Warriors player to be listed out. Curry has been scrimmaging with the team and will most likely feature with minute restrictions.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Steph Curry Probable Left Foot Sprain

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Denver Nuggets 48-34 +200 Over 222.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Golden State Warriors 53-29 -250 Under 222.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Warriors are thr favorites to win this game because of their superior form. Klay Thompson has been in fiery form, shooting the ball well in his last few games. Steph Curry is also expected to be back, which means the Dubs could be stacked when they meet the Nuggets.

If the Splash Bros perform as expected, the Dubs could be a tough team for the Nuggets to break down. They also have defensive players like Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andre Iguodala who will look to prevent the likes of Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris from taking over the game.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last six first round games. Nikola Jokic is averaging 37.8 PPG, 16.6 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last five appearances. The Nuggets have won nine of their last ten games on the road.

x - Denver Nuggets @nuggets All you have to do is watch him play to know why he's this year's MVP. But, if you want to play the stats game too... All you have to do is watch him play to know why he's this year's MVP. But, if you want to play the stats game too...🏆 https://t.co/iNlkZ1Ws9q

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have played only one game together this season. The Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games on the road. Klay Thompson is averaging 29.6 PPG and is shooting the ball at 42.2% from the three-point range in his last five games.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Klay's been on fire in his last three games Time to shine.Klay's been on fire in his last three games Time to shine.Klay's been on fire in his last three games 📊 https://t.co/X6TAqSIsrv

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets could start Monte Morris and Will Barton in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordan and Jeff Green have done a great job in the frontcourt all season and should do well in this game too. Nikola Jokic is a lock in the center position. The reigning MVP could be vital to the Nuggets' chances against the Warriors.

x - Denver Nuggets @nuggets We had some big time plays against the Warriors this season... looking for many more of these come Saturday We had some big time plays against the Warriors this season... looking for many more of these come Saturday👀 https://t.co/2YlYNcfgN8

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry will most likely make his return to the starting lineup for this game. He should team up with his Splash Bro for the first time in two seasons for the playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will likely share the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Jordan Poole could be key for the Warriors off the bench.

The Warriors have won four of the six playoff games between the two teams.

The scores have been under in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams

The Warriors have a 31-10 record at home, while the Nuggets have a 25-16 record on the road

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

