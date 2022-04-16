Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors will lock horns in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday at the Chase Center. Denver won three of the four games between the two teams during the regular season.
Despite all the setbacks, the Nuggets have been resilient all season. Nikola Jokic has led the team well and is in contention to win his second consecutive MVP trophy.
This series against the Warriors is going to be a big test for the Nuggets, as they will be up against a stacked Dubs roster without two of their stars. However, they have proven this season that they have the depth to win games.
The Dubs, meanwhile, ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak. They have an exciting roster with a bunch of veterans and talented youngsters. They have home advantage in the first two games.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray have been indefinitely ruled out of action. There were reports stating that Murray could make his return for the playoffs, but coach Michael Malone has said that the star guard would only be back if he's 100% fit to start.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Warriors have reported Steph Curry as probable. James Wiseman is the only Warriors player to be listed out. Curry has been scrimmaging with the team and will most likely feature with minute restrictions.
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022
The Warriors are thr favorites to win this game because of their superior form. Klay Thompson has been in fiery form, shooting the ball well in his last few games. Steph Curry is also expected to be back, which means the Dubs could be stacked when they meet the Nuggets.
If the Splash Bros perform as expected, the Dubs could be a tough team for the Nuggets to break down. They also have defensive players like Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andre Iguodala who will look to prevent the likes of Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris from taking over the game.
Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips
Denver Nuggets
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last six first round games.
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 37.8 PPG, 16.6 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last five appearances.
- The Nuggets have won nine of their last ten games on the road.
Visir BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets covering the spread against the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors
- Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have played only one game together this season.
- The Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games on the road.
- Klay Thompson is averaging 29.6 PPG and is shooting the ball at 42.2% from the three-point range in his last five games.
Visit BetMGM SB to bet on the Warriors scoring more than 110 points against the Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets could start Monte Morris and Will Barton in their backcourt.
Meanwhile, Aaron Gordan and Jeff Green have done a great job in the frontcourt all season and should do well in this game too. Nikola Jokic is a lock in the center position. The reigning MVP could be vital to the Nuggets' chances against the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry will most likely make his return to the starting lineup for this game. He should team up with his Splash Bro for the first time in two seasons for the playoffs.
Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will likely share the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Jordan Poole could be key for the Warriors off the bench.
- The Warriors have won four of the six playoff games between the two teams.
- The scores have been under in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams
- The Warriors have a 31-10 record at home, while the Nuggets have a 25-16 record on the road
Visir BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets vs Warriors game.
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.