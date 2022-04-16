×
Create
Notifications

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 16, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Preview

The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors will lock horns in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday at the Chase Center. Denver won three of the four games between the two teams during the regular season.

Despite all the setbacks, the Nuggets have been resilient all season. Nikola Jokic has led the team well and is in contention to win his second consecutive MVP trophy.

This series against the Warriors is going to be a big test for the Nuggets, as they will be up against a stacked Dubs roster without two of their stars. However, they have proven this season that they have the depth to win games.

Mark those calendars. @kpthrive || 2022 Playoffs https://t.co/g6qMthY4OG

The Dubs, meanwhile, ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak. They have an exciting roster with a bunch of veterans and talented youngsters. They have home advantage in the first two games.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray have been indefinitely ruled out of action. There were reports stating that Murray could make his return for the playoffs, but coach Michael Malone has said that the star guard would only be back if he's 100% fit to start.

Player NameStatusReason
Michael Porter Jr.OutLumbar Spine Injury
Jamal MurrayOutACL injury
Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have reported Steph Curry as probable. James Wiseman is the only Warriors player to be listed out. Curry has been scrimmaging with the team and will most likely feature with minute restrictions.

Player NameStatus Reason
James WisemanOutRight Knee Injury
Steph CurryProbable Left Foot Sprain

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022

Team NameRecordMoneylineTotal Points [Over and Under]Point Spread
Denver Nuggets 48-34+200Over 222.5 [-110]+6.5 [-110]
Golden State Warriors 53-29-250Under 222.5 [-110]-6.5 [-110] 

The Warriors are thr favorites to win this game because of their superior form. Klay Thompson has been in fiery form, shooting the ball well in his last few games. Steph Curry is also expected to be back, which means the Dubs could be stacked when they meet the Nuggets.

If the Splash Bros perform as expected, the Dubs could be a tough team for the Nuggets to break down. They also have defensive players like Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andre Iguodala who will look to prevent the likes of Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris from taking over the game.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

  1. The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last six first round games.
  2. Nikola Jokic is averaging 37.8 PPG, 16.6 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last five appearances.
  3. The Nuggets have won nine of their last ten games on the road.

Visir BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets covering the spread against the Warriors.

All you have to do is watch him play to know why he's this year's MVP. But, if you want to play the stats game too...🏆 https://t.co/iNlkZ1Ws9q

Golden State Warriors

  1. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have played only one game together this season.
  2. The Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games on the road.
  3. Klay Thompson is averaging 29.6 PPG and is shooting the ball at 42.2% from the three-point range in his last five games.

Visit BetMGM SB to bet on the Warriors scoring more than 110 points against the Nuggets.

Time to shine.Klay's been on fire in his last three games 📊 https://t.co/X6TAqSIsrv

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets could start Monte Morris and Will Barton in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordan and Jeff Green have done a great job in the frontcourt all season and should do well in this game too. Nikola Jokic is a lock in the center position. The reigning MVP could be vital to the Nuggets' chances against the Warriors.

We had some big time plays against the Warriors this season... looking for many more of these come Saturday👀 https://t.co/2YlYNcfgN8

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry will most likely make his return to the starting lineup for this game. He should team up with his Splash Bro for the first time in two seasons for the playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will likely share the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Jordan Poole could be key for the Warriors off the bench.

  • The Warriors have won four of the six playoff games between the two teams.
  • The scores have been under in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams
  • The Warriors have a 31-10 record at home, while the Nuggets have a 25-16 record on the road

Visir BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets vs Warriors game.

Best fans in the world 💛@CarMax || Warriors Snapshots https://t.co/pizgaSud7v

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी