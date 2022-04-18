Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will continue their stay at the Chase Center as they host the Denver Nuggets for Game Two of the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Having emerged as winners in the first game in outstanding fashion, the Golden State Warriors displayed their dominance against the Denver Nuggets in their 123-107 showcase in Game One.

Featuring solid performances across the board along with the return of Steph Curry, the Warriors look like a force to be reckoned with. However, the Nuggets are anything but pushovers.

Having beaten the Warriors in the regular-season, it will be interesting to see how Denver approaches this next matchup.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, April 18th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 19th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to be heavily reliant on Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets may have won the regular-season series against the Warriors, however, their postseason hasn't started off with the same success. After a loss in Game One, the Nuggets will attempt to turn things around to level the series before they head home.

Although Nikola Jokic continued to display his versatility on the floor with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the night, the Nuggets struggled behind some poor perimeter shooting.

With Jokic and Will Barton carrying a majority of Denver's offensive responsibilities, Bones Hyland was the only relevant contributor off the bench.

As the side continue to await the return of Jamal Murray, the Nuggets find themselves in a difficult position ahead of Game Two.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Jamal Murray getting reps at Nuggets practice right now. Jamal Murray getting reps at Nuggets practice right now. https://t.co/mUbcWy716C

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have started off their postseason on a strong note. While the side endured some turbulent times prior to the playoffs, the Warriors looked competitive behind Jordan Poole's performance and Steph Curry's return from injury.

Although Curry came off the bench and played limited minutes, the Warriors talisman did wonders for team morale. While also factoring in Poole's tremendous 30-point outing, Golden State were clicking on all levels.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Jordan Poole is built for the big stage 🗣️ Jordan Poole is built for the big stage 🗣️ https://t.co/jwmRZ3qbAa

Going deep into their bench for this game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr experimented with the full extent of the the lineup.

The depth in the squad is beyond impressive. WIth scorers at each level, Golden State is likely to improve as Curry prepares to make a full-time return.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Denver Nuggets +240 Over 224.5 (-110) +7 (-110) Golden State Warriors -295 Under 224.5 (-110) -7 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Warriors to win Game Two of the first-round series against the Nuggets. This could primarily be due to their homecourt advantage and their roster depth.

Considering Steph Curry is also gradually returning to game condition, the Warriors may enjoy a major boost in morale and offensive upside.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets shot 46.2 % from the field in Game One. The Nuggets have had an offensive rating of 120.6 in the last 10 games. Nikola Jokic record 25 points and 10 rebounds in Game One.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is available to play for Game Two as well. Klay Thompson recorded 19 points in Game One. The Golden State Warriors have an offensive rating of 113.3 in the last 10 games.

Nuggets vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors should emerge as winners in Game Two as well. Primarily due to Curry returning to match fitness after injury, the Warriors currently feature a lot of depth in their rotation. This depth gives them immense flexibility in the playoffs.

While Nikola Jokic continues to be a threat on the floor, the Nuggets are heavily reliant on the Serbian to perform. This could be their undoing as Golden State may have more defensive schemes in store to stifle the big man.

Should Denver get their offense going in this game, there could be some hope. But for the most part, beating the Warriors at Chase Center is a tall order for any team.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors game?

The Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

