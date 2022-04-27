Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the series taking an unexpected turn in Game 4, the Golden State Warriors will head home to Chase Center to host the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 on April 27th.

The Denver Nuggets recorded a highly unlikely 126-121 win against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. In what was expected to be a first-round sweep for the Warriors, the result from Game 4 currently sees the record at 3-1 in Golden State's favor.

With the next game heading to San Francisco, the Warriors are in a better position to close out the contest on their home turf. However, if the last game is indicative of a change for the Nuggets, fans might be in for a surprise in Game 5.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Wednesday, April 27th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 28th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets Preview

Nikola Jokic attempts to shoot over Nemanja Bjelica

The Nuggets pulled off a surprising win in Game 4 at home. While many had written off the side, Denver successfully avoided a sweep while also protecting Jokic's legacy.

Nikola Jokic was on the verge of going down in NBA history as the only MVP to be swept in the first-round of the playoffs. However, his performance and leadership in Game 4 did wonders for his reputation.

Recording 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the game, "The Joker" successfully got Denver's offense going as Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris contributed with valuable scoring on the night.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry attempts to score off a layup

The Warriors faced an unlikely obstacle in Game 4 as they came up with their first loss of the playoffs on the road. Although the side played well, Golden State were simply beaten on the scoring front.

After losing the offensive battle in the first-half, the Warriors managed to pull off wins in both quarters in the second. However, the Nuggets managed to stay close on the scoring front, resulting in their overall win.

Golden State continues to see tremendous performances from their core scoring forces in Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Still in top form, the Warriors are in a good position to come away with a win in Game 5

With one of the most terrifying death lineups in the league, the Warriors are viewed as a title-contending threat.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Denver Nuggets 1-3 +326 Over 225.5 (-110) +9 (-110) Golden State Warriors 3-1 -427 Under 225.5 (-110) -9 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored Golden State in this game primarily because of their performances in this series and homecourt advantage for Game 5.

The Warriors have utterly dominated the Nuggets for most of this first-round matchup. By exploiting Denver's over-reliance on their star point-center, Golden State have effectively nullified the team's offensive performance.

While their defensive output fell short in Game 4, it does seem unlikely that the Warriors will make the same mistake in front of their home crowd.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are 25-16 when playing on the road. The Nuggets have scored OVER the total points in three of their last five games. Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.0 points and 15.8 rebounds per game against the Warriors in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 31-10 when playing at home. The Warriors are highest ranked offensive rating in the league during the playoffs (125.4) Steph Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game in the playoffs coming off the bench.

Nuggets vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Warriors should come away with a win to clinch the series in Game 5.

While the Nuggets enjoyed some momentum for the first time in the series, the fact that the next game is in San Francisco does not favor Denver in the slightest.

The Warriors are beyond formidable when playing at home. While additionally considering the form their primary rotation players are in, the Nuggets failed to come up with an answer to Golden State's offensive firepower.

Being shorthanded, Denver has done well to perform with Jokic carrying the side. Unfortunately, the Serbian will not be enough to see the side through to a win in the first-round.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors game?

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

