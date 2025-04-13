Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the 2024-25 regular season. Denver is fourth in the West with a 49-32 record, while Houston is second with a 52-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 206 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 107-99 lead. This will be their third and final game this season with the series tied 1-1. They last played on March 23 when the Nuggets won 116-111 behind Jamal Murray’s 39 points. Houston was led by Jalen Green’s 30 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 13, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and Altitude. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-425) vs. Rockets (+325)

Spread: Nuggets (-9.5) vs. Rockets (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o233.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u233.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets preview

This is a crucial game for the Nuggets as the fourth through eighth seeds in the West are still undetermined. As per USA Today, they could finish fourth with a win or a loss could drop them to as low as seventh depending on other results. Thus, they would likely want to get a win to stay out of the play-in tournament.

Denver is coming off of a 117-109 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and has won its past two games since letting go of Mike Malone as its head coach. In the latest win on Friday, Nikola Jokic led the team with a triple-double of 26 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, while Aaron Gordon had 33 points.

Jamal Murray is listed as probable with a right hamstring inflammation and should play. DaRon Holmes II continues to be out with an Achilles injury.

The Rockets have secured the second seed and have nothing to lose on Sunday. They are coming off of a 140-109 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday as they rested most of their starters. Cam Whitmore led them in scoring with 34 points, while Jalen Green struggled with just seven points.

Houston’s current injury report lists only Jae’Sean Tate as out with an ankle injury. It remains to be seen if coach Ime Udoka and team management decides to rest players for the final regular-season game as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 28.5. He has not crossed that mark in the past two games. While the oddsmakers favor him to go over, we expect him to score slightless less than that. Take a risk and bet on the under.

Aaron Gordon’s points total is set at 15.5. He has had two straight games with that many points and should be able to do so on Sunday as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets heavily to get a win on the road. If the Rockets decide to rest their starters yet again, Denver should cover the spread and march to a victory in a game where the team total stays under 233.5 points.

