Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 4th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will meet at the Staples Center on Monday for a 2021-22 NBA preseason game,

The two teams have history dating back to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With Denver recovering from 3-1 down in the series, the Clippers have a lot to do to redeem themselves.

With both franchises featuring superstars with injury or high usage rate, the Clippers and the Nuggets may use this game to test their rotational pieces.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time - Monday, October 4th, 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 5th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles CA.

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard at LA Clippers' Media Day [Source: Bleacher Report]

The LA Clippers enter the 2021-22 NBA season in a state of flux. With their superstar Kawhi Leonard suffering a horrible knee injury in the 2021 NBA playoffs, he has been sidelined for a good part of the 2021-22 campaign.

While that greatly affects the titles chances of the Clippers, their other superstar, Paul George, will need to step up in the absence of Leonard.

Other key players like Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann will also look to prove their worth to the team as the Clippers hope to stay competitive in the regular season.

While Leonard's timeline for recovery is unknown, he could make a late-season return, as he is reportedly recovering quicker than usual after his surgery.

As per reports by Farbod Esnashaari of Sports Illustrated in this regard:

"Kawhi Leonard may be out for an extended period of time this season, but he hasn't been completely ruled out. Multiple sources have revealed that as of right now, Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule with his ACL tear rehab. Even though Leonard is ahead of schedule and feeling good, the Clippers are in no rush about bringing him back."

The superstar seems to be recovering well, and is undergoing recovery day-by-day. But the general recovery period for an ACL surgery is around 8-9 months.

While the Clippers didn't make many roster changes this offseason, the Clippers may not feature too many of their superstars in the preseason. Tyronn Lue is still unclear about the lineup heading into the game. But it seems likely that Paul George could sit out, given the high usage rate he'll face during the regular season.

Key Player - Terance Mann

Terance Mann at the Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game

A player who is expected to step up for the LA Clippers this season is Terance Mann. He showed a lot of upside in the 2020-21 season, and came up big for the Clippers in the playoffs against the Utah Jazz. So Mann is expected to have a breakout season this campaign.

Terance Mann is only 24, so the LA Clippers would be excited to see what he has to offer this season. With greater responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Mann may also see more minutes in the regular season.

If he finds consistency in scoring and contributes to the team, he could become a key piece for the LA Clippers going forward.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Shooting Guard - Terance Mann | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Nikola Jokic looks on at the Denver Nuggets bench during a timeout

The Denver Nuggets have one of the most lethal starting lineups, at least on paper. With Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP leading the squad, Denver have surrounded him with players like Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon to play off the ball. Jamal Murray remains an outside threat, though.

Sidelined by injury, Murray is expected to miss most of the season, if not the entire campaign. His scoring ability and shooting opened up a lot of possibilities for the Denver Nuggets.

The frontcourt trio of Jokic, Gordon and Porter Jr. seems pretty solid, especially when combined with the abilities of Will Barton. So we may not see most of these players in the Denver Nuggets' preseason opener.

Nikola Jokic will miss the preseason opener against the Clippers. Mike Malone hopes his superstar will rejoin the Denver Nuggets in the next few days.

Another face we may not see in the preseason opener is Michael Porter Jr. As the NBA continues to move towards 100% vaccination of all teams, Porter Jr. maintains his stance on being unvaccinated. That could potentially lead to him missing more games for the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon celebrates for Denver Nuggets while heading into the timeout huddle.

An important piece on the Denver Nuggets' roster is Aaron Gordon. With his ability to defend on the ball and his athleticism, Gordon opened up a lot of options for the Nuggets. He averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.

Since training camp has got underway, Gordon has impressed with his performances. Looking to make an impact on both ends of the floor this season, Gordon has a lot to prove and contribute after signing an extension with the team.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - JaMychal Green | Center - Vlatko Cancar.

Nuggets vs Clippers Match Prediction

With both teams missing key players for their preseason opener, the game may prove to be pretty balanced. However, with factors such as chemistry and depth likely affecting the game's flow, the Denver Nuggets could walk away with a win.

The Clippers feature some degree of roster depth, with their new additions, Eric Bledsoe and Justice Winslow. But they may take some time to adjust and acclimatize before contributing effectively to the team.

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game will have local coverage on Bally Sports SoCal. The game can also be streamed with an NBA League Pass account.

