Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are set for an NBA preseason matchup on Tuesday (Oct. 17). The game will mark the fourth of five preseason games for the Nuggets (2-1). Meanwhile, the Clippers (1-1) will be playing in their third of four preseason contests.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, both teams project to have their top players available. For Denver, guards Christian Braun (calf) and Reggie Jackson (rest), forward Michael Porter Jr. (ankle), and centers Jay Huff (ribs) and DeAndre Jordan (rest) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) is listed as out.

As for LA, guard Brandon Boston Jr. (knee) is listed as out and is currently the only player on the Clippers’ injury report. However, given that it is an inconsequential preseason matchup between two veteran-heavy teams, more players could be rested closer to game time.

Game details

Teams: Denver Nuggets (2-1) vs. LA Clippers (1-1)

Date & Time: Oct. 17, 2023 / 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game preview

Tuesday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers projects to be a fun one early on, assuming both teams’ stars play. The Nuggets have arguably the best player in the league in superstar center Nikola Jokic, who should feast against the Clippers’ lack of interior defense. Jokic’s co-star, Jamal Murray, should also provide problems for LA’s rather underwhelming backcourt, operating out of the pick-and-roll with Jokic.

However, the Clippers still have an advantage on the wings with two of the league’s premier two-way wings, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon should be able to contain one of them. However, the team is lacking reliable wing depth after losing Bruce Brown in free agency, so they may struggle to stop both stars.

In the second half of Tuesday’s game, Denver and LA will both likely take the opportunity to develop their young guys. For the Nuggets, this will likely include rookie forwards Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson, sophomore forward Peyton Watson and big man Zeke Nnaji. Strawther is currently leading the team with an average of 19.7 points per game through three games.

As for the Clippers, rookie guard Kobe Brown, guard Bones Hyland, forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and big man Moussa Diabate could get extended playing time. Hyland is currently second on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg through two games, trailing only Leonard (13.5 ppg).

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers odds & prediction

Spread: Clippers (-3), Nuggets (+3)

Over/Under: 220.5

Moneyline: Clippers (-149), Nuggets (+122)

Considering that it is still preseason, the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are both unlikely to go all out on Tuesday. This makes it extremely difficult to predict the outcome. However, given that they are at near full strength and will be playing at home, the Clippers are considered the slight favorites to emerge victorious.

Denver Nuggets roster

• Julian Strawther

• Souley Boum

• DeAndre Jordan

• Reggie Jackson

• Collin Gillespie (TW)

• Andrew Funk

• Armaan Franklin

• Jay Huff (TW)

• Braxton Key (TW)

• Justin Holiday

• Jalen Pickett

• Jamal Murray

• Hunter Tyson

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

• Nikola Jokic

• Vlatko Cancar

• Peyton Watson

• Christian Braun

• Michael Porter Jr.

• Aaron Gordon

• Zeke Nnaji

LA Clippers roster

• Nicolas Batum

• Nate Darling

• Joshua Primo (TW)

• Bryson Williams

• Jordan Miller

• Moussa Diabaté (TW)

• Mason Plumlee

• Russell Westbrook

• Kobe Brown

• Amir Coffey

• Marcus Morris

• Ivica Zubac

• Robert Covington

• Terance Mann

• Kawhi Leonard

• Brandon Boston Jr.

• Bones Hyland

• Norman Powell

• Paul George

• Kenyon Martin Jr.